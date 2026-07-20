Liberia: ALCC Holds First 2026 General Assembly As Toure Reports Progress, Ppcc Pledges Reduced Fees

Monrovia — The Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC) has convened its first General Assembly of 2026, with President Kimberly K. Toure highlighting key institutional reforms, ongoing challenges and future priorities, while the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) pledged to introduce a flat-rate registration fee for verified ALCC members to boost local participation in government procurement.

The General Assembly, held in Paynesville under the theme, "Reviving the Construction Sector to Promote Standards and Attract Opportunities," brought together hundreds of contractors, senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners and other stakeholders to discuss the future of Liberia's construction industry and strategies to strengthen local contractors.

Delivering the keynote address, PPCC Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson announced that the Commission will provide a reduced, flat-rate registration fee for ALCC-verified members once the Association submits its official membership list.

"The Commission is addressing barriers for domestic contractors by reviewing procurement thresholds and certification fees," Johnson said. "The PPCC is committed to providing a flat-rate registration fee for ALCC-verified members once the Association provides its official membership list."

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Johnson also unveiled the Commission's e-procurement platform, which allows contractors to access bidding documents and submit bids electronically, eliminating unnecessary travel and reducing administrative delays.

He reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to enforcing the Small Business Act, which reserves 25% of government procurement opportunities for Liberian-owned businesses, while emphasizing a transparent, competitive and accountable procurement system.

Presenting her report to the Assembly, ALCC President Kimberly K. Toure outlined major achievements recorded since assuming office, including the reactivation of the Association's five constitutional standing committees, all of which had remained dormant for years.

She said the committees are now fully operational and providing reports and recommendations that are strengthening the governance of the Association.

Toure also reported significant improvements in information technology and internet services at the Association's headquarters and announced efforts to strengthen the Female Construction Contractors (FCC) network to promote greater participation by women in the construction sector.

"A strong family cannot be built without a strong woman," she said, noting that her administration remains committed to empowering female contractors.

According to Toure, the Association has intensified engagement with county coordinators, county superintendents and government institutions to advocate for registered Liberian contractors to receive priority consideration in the award of public contracts.

She further disclosed that ALCC and the Ministry of Public Works have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly inspect construction projects nationwide and enforce compliance with the Local Content provisions of the Small Business Act.

"Included in this MoU is an agreement that joint field inspections should be conducted by both the Ministry of Public Works and ALCC to ensure that only officially registered contractors execute construction projects," she said.

Despite the progress, Toure acknowledged several challenges, including PPCC vendor registration fees, limited access to government contracts, proposed equipment ownership requirements for contractors bidding for public works and financial difficulties affecting the Gbarnga Vocational Training Center (GVTC).

To address those issues, she said the Association is negotiating with PPCC over registration fees, lobbying the Legislature for increased support in the 2027 national budget and discussing equipment rental arrangements with ABK Equipment Pool.

She also announced plans to establish an ALCC Trust Fund to finance equipment purchases and provide bridge financing for contractors, while revealing that the Association is seeking to acquire a permanent headquarters in Monrovia.

Also speaking, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Architectural Advisor, Joe Mulbah, announced that the government plans to construct 500 schools nationwide, with work on the first 100 schools expected to begin after the rainy season.

He said ALCC will play a leading role in the contractor selection process but emphasized that only members in good standing will qualify for the projects.

While reaffirming the government's commitment to prioritizing Liberian contractors over foreign firms, Mulbah challenged local contractors to improve the quality of their work.

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"Let me stress this: contractors will be forced to rebuild substandard work at their own expense to meet required standards," he warned, while calling for specialized training in tiling, plastering and painting to improve workmanship.

Liberia Business Association (LIBA) President James M. Strother also urged contractors to put aside internal divisions and work collectively to strengthen the sector.

He criticized what he described as selfishness among contractors and proposed establishing a national equipment pool to reduce equipment rental costs that continue to erode contractors' profits.

"I am proposing the establishment of an equipment pool to allow contractors to operate without prohibitive rental costs," Strother said, urging members to function as "a bonded people" rather than competing against one another.

The General Assembly concluded with renewed calls for unity, stronger institutional collaboration and increased government support to position Liberian-owned construction firms at the forefront of the country's infrastructure development.