Nigeria: Plateau Lawmakers in Trouble Over Life Pension Bill

A bill seeking to grant pensions and retirement benefits to former Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Principal Officers and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly has triggered widespread outrage, with the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, civil society organisations, CSOs, and concerned citizens describing the proposal as self-serving and insensitive amid the state's economic and security challenges.

Leaders of NLC, their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC and CSOs allies have hinted of possible siege on the Assembly complex on July 30, if the bill is not withdrawn.

The controversial bill, sponsored by the member representing Rukuba-Irigwe Constituency, Eli Ankala, passed second reading during Tuesday's plenary presided over by the Speaker, Daniel Nanlong.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish the Plateau State House of Assembly Pension Board to administer pensions, maintain records of beneficiaries and strengthen accountability in pension administration.

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Presenting the bill, Ankala said the proposed law would create a transparent and structured pension system for former lawmakers while eliminating ghost pensioners through proper documentation, effective data management and regular verification."The establishment of the Pension Board would strengthen the administration of pension matters through proper documentation of beneficiaries, effective data management and regular verification to prevent irregularities," Ankala said.

He added that the legislation would ensure eligible former lawmakers receive their retirement benefits "in an orderly, transparent and accountable manner" while providing a legal framework for pension administration.

However, no sooner had the bill scaled second reading when criticism began pouring in from different quarters, with many arguing that lawmakers should focus on addressing insecurity, unemployment and economic hardship instead of creating additional financial benefits for political office holders.

The controversy took another twist when the Minority Leader of the House, Dewan Gabriel, publicly distanced himself from the bill despite reports linking him to its sponsorship.

In a disclaimer, Gabriel said he neither initiated nor supported the proposed legislation.

"At no time did I initiate, endorse or authorise any legislation aimed at granting lifetime pension to members or principal officers of the House.

"To my surprise, my name was listed as a co-sponsor without my knowledge, consent or authorisation."

He maintained that his legislative priorities remained focused on transparency, accountability and initiatives capable of improving the lives of the people of Plateau State.

NLC rejects bill

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Plateau State also rejected the proposed legislation, describing it as ill-conceived, insensitive and unacceptable.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Plateau State Chairman of NLC, Eugene Manji, accused lawmakers of pursuing personal interests when residents expected them to enact laws capable of addressing the state's pressing economic and security challenges.

According to him, the Assembly should concentrate on making laws that improve the welfare of the people rather than seeking lifetime benefits for elected officials who spend only a few years in office.

"It is a very unfortunate situation. People expect lawmakers to make policies that will improve the economy, strengthen peace and security, and improve the lives of citizens. Instead, they are wasting their time on something they have no business doing.

"A worker who has served the state for many years retires with very little, yet someone who spends just one term in the House of Assembly wants to receive a lifetime pension.

"What some lawmakers spend in one week is more than the total retirement benefits of many workers. Our position is very clear. We reject the proposal. We are prepared to resist it. Let them go ahead and see what will happen. We cannot allow such a law to stand."

CSOs demand suspension

On its part, a coalition of 21 civil society organisations also rejected the proposed legislation, describing it as ill-timed, self-serving and inconsistent with the principles of accountable governance.

The coalition argued that Plateau State required policies that promote economic growth, strengthen public services and improve citizens' welfare rather than legislation perceived to prioritise the interests of a few political office holders.

In a statement by its Convener, Steve Aluko, the coalition expressed concern over the speed with which the bill passed through the House and alleged that the process lacked sufficient public engagement.

According to the coalition, the contents of the bill had not been made available to citizens, labour unions, professional bodies and other stakeholders despite its significant financial implications.

"The apparent absence of a public hearing for a bill with significant fiscal implications undermines transparency, weakens public confidence in the legislative process and contradicts the principles of participatory democracy," the statement said.

The coalition called on the Assembly to suspend further consideration of the bill, publish its contents and organise a transparent public hearing involving labour unions, pensioners, civil society organisations and economic experts.

It also urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to withhold assent if the legislation reached his desk in its current form.

"We unequivocally oppose any legislation that is self-serving, economically burdensome and disconnected from the realities of the people. Plateau State deserves laws that advance inclusive economic development, promote fiscal responsibility and place the interests of citizens above those of political office holders," the coalition stated.

Lawmakers' priorities faulted

Reacting, Executive Director of the Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse, YIAVHA, Jacob Pwakim, said the proposal reflected a disturbing disconnect between elected representatives and the people they were elected to serve.

According to him, "the timing of the bill is inappropriate, given the security and economic challenges confronting Plateau State.

"At a time when critical issues of national and state security should have taken centre stage, bringing forward a bill to grant pensions to principal officers displays a troubling level of insensitivity.

"It reflects a political class that appears more concerned about its own comfort than the suffering of ordinary people.

"How can lawmakers feel comfortable desiring to live large in a state that is still battling to pay retired civil servants who struggle daily to survive in old age?

"Rather than holding the executive accountable and advancing policies that improve the lives of the people, they appear increasingly focused on protecting political interests."

Bill serves only lawmakers

Also, reacting, Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, Steve Aluko, also condemned the proposed legislation, saying it demonstrated that members of the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly were disconnected from the realities confronting ordinary citizens.

He said: "The bill shows that the 10th Assembly is not sensitive to the needs and welfare of the people of Plateau State.

"It also shows that they are self-serving, self-opinionated and driven by their own selfish interests instead of the larger interest of the people."Some states have even taken steps to abolish severance allowances for political office holders. For the legislature to be attempting this at a time like this is unacceptable.

"They are not doing this because they love former principal officers or former Assembly members. They are doing it to create an avenue to enrich themselves in the future, and that is not acceptable.

"My appeal to the people of Plateau is to call their members of the House of Assembly to order. This is not the best use of public resources at this critical time in our state's history."

Kwaja warns against 'kleptocratic rule'

Adding his voice, Professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Prof. Chris Kwaja, described the proposed legislation as reckless and warned that it could encourage what he termed "kleptocratic rule."

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According to him, granting lifetime pensions to lawmakers after relatively short periods in office amounted to an abuse of public trust.

"The proposed bill spearheaded by some members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, to the effect that principal officers and members of the House should enjoy pension for life at the expiration of their tenure, is reckless and amounts to an abuse of office and privilege.

"This is a dangerous path to kleptocratic rule if allowed. Citizens' agency is needed to reverse such a move," he stated.

Growing public opposition

The proposed legislation has continued to generate widespread debate across Plateau State, with critics insisting that the Assembly should focus on laws capable of addressing insecurity, unemployment, poverty and the welfare of citizens instead of creating additional financial obligations for former political office holders.

While the sponsors insist the bill is intended to establish a transparent and structured pension administration system for former lawmakers, the breadth of opposition--from organised labour and civil society groups to public policy experts and citizens--underscores the political sensitivity surrounding the proposal.

For many critics, the issue goes beyond pensions. They argue that public confidence in the legislature depends on its ability to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and prioritise legislation that responds to the immediate needs of the people.

As pressure mounts on the Plateau State House of Assembly, attention is now shifting to whether lawmakers will heed growing calls to suspend further consideration of the bill and subject it to wider public scrutiny.

The coalition of civil society organisations has already urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to withhold assent should the bill be transmitted to him in its current form, while the Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to mobilise against the proposal if it progresses.

With opposition continuing to gather momentum, the fate of the controversial life pension bill may ultimately depend not only on legislative votes but also on the intensity of public resistance in the days ahead.