Liberia: 'Liberia Needs Regional Teaching Hospitals'

The government has been urged to prioritize investment in specialist medical education, regional teaching hospitals and healthcare infrastructure as part of a long-term strategy to build a resilient health system capable of meeting Liberia's growing healthcare needs. The article provided emphasizes these recommendations and the conference proceedings.

Delivering the keynote address at the 10th Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) and 19th Joseph N. Togba Lecture Series of the West African College of Physicians (WACP), Liberia Chapter, veteran physician Dr. Roseda E. Marshall warned that Liberia's progress in specialist healthcare will remain fragile without stronger government commitment and increased domestic investment.

Held under the theme "WACP @ 50: Celebrating a Legacy and Envisioning the Future," the conference, held over the weekend, brought together physicians, policymakers and development partners to chart the future of specialist medical care in Liberia.

More than a celebration of WACP's 50-year regional legacy, the conference evolved into a policy dialogue on how Liberia can build a healthcare system capable of serving its growing population without relying excessively on foreign-trained specialists or overseas medical referrals.

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Tracing Liberia's medical history, Dr. Marshall noted that the country's specialist healthcare system did not emerge overnight. She recounted the gradual evolution of medical education--from the establishment of the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) to the eventual creation of the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) in 2013.

"The baby does not walk immediately after birth," she observed. "Everything you see today is the result of gradual progression."

Her historical reflection underscored a central message--sustainable health systems are built through deliberate institutional development, consistent political commitment and long-term investment rather than isolated interventions.

She also paid tribute to the nation's pioneering physicians, including Dr. Henry Jenkins Roberts, Dr. John Naustedla Lewis, Dr. Thomas Narven Lewis, and Dr. Joseph N. Togba, whose contributions laid the foundation for the country's medical profession.

Dr. Marshall said Liberia has made significant progress since establishing the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) in 2013, enabling the country to train its own specialists instead of depending almost entirely on foreign postgraduate institutions. She noted that the College has expanded from four residency programs to include Family Medicine, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, Community Health, Anesthesia and Laboratory Medicine.

Despite these gains, she cautioned that specialist training remains vulnerable to structural weaknesses that threaten its long-term sustainability. She identified inadequate government funding, dependence on donor support, shortages of consultants, outdated medical equipment, overcrowded teaching hospitals and the absence of a dedicated LCPS campus as major obstacles to sustainable specialist training.

She stressed that specialist education cannot succeed without well-equipped teaching hospitals, calling for significant investment in Redemption Hospital, Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital, Phebe Hospital and J.J. Dossen Hospital to complement the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

"We cannot keep training doctors as specialists, and they are not given the tools to work," Dr. Marshall said.

She argued that Liberia's health challenges cannot be addressed through donor-funded interventions alone, insisting that the government must demonstrate stronger political will by increasing budgetary support for medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

"True resilience in Liberia's health sector is impossible without a robust, well-funded, and independent domestic training college."

Among her key recommendations were the development of a 10-year national roadmap linking specialist medical training to the country's health and education priorities, stronger collaboration among the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, University of Liberia, JFK Medical Center and LCPS, recruitment of more consultants, expansion of residency programs and increased investment in teaching facilities.

According to Dr. Marshall, these reforms would improve access to specialized healthcare, reduce costly overseas medical referrals and strengthen Liberia's ability to retain highly trained physicians. She also advocated stronger collaboration among the MOH, MOE, UL, JFK Medical Center, and the LCPS to expand residency programs, recruit additional consultants, improve infrastructure and increase budgetary allocations. These recommendations formed the core of her address.

According to Dr. Marshall, such coordination would create a more coherent pipeline--from medical school and internship to residency and specialist practice--while ensuring that newly trained physicians are equipped to serve both referral hospitals and underserved counties.

WACP Chairperson Looks to the Future

Opening the conference, Dr. Musu J. Duworko, Chairperson of the WACP Liberia Chapter and the College's Vice President for Liberia, described the gathering as both a celebration of five decades of regional excellence and a call to prepare for future healthcare challenges.

"The future depends on a health system that is resilient, equitable and responsive to emerging challenges," Dr. Duworko said.

She noted that since its establishment in 1976, the West African College of Physicians has trained generations of specialists, strengthened ethical medical practice, promoted scientific research and influenced health policy throughout the region.

She urged physicians, researchers, educators and policymakers to deepen partnerships, promote innovation and intentionally invest in the next generation of specialists.

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"Our future depends on physicians who are equipped not only to provide care but to lead transformation throughout the health sector," she added.

"Our future depends on physicians who are equipped not only to provide care but to lead transformation throughout the health sector," she emphasized. Her remarks complemented Dr. Marshall's recommendations by highlighting the importance of leadership, research, partnerships and continuous professional development alongside infrastructure and financing.

Also speaking via zoom, Dr. Mamadou Mourtalla Ka, President of the West African College of Physicians, congratulated Liberia on hosting its 10th Annual General and Scientific Meetings during the College's Golden Jubilee, praising the country's longstanding contribution to postgraduate medical education in West Africa.

"As we celebrate 50 years of the West African College of Physicians, let us renew our commitment to excellence, collaboration and service as we work together to strengthen specialist training and improve healthcare for the people of West Africa," he said.

The conference concluded with a renewed call for stronger political commitment, increased domestic financing and sustained collaboration among government, academic institutions and development partners to ensure that the national specialist healthcare system remains resilient, self-sustaining and capable of delivering quality care to citizens nationwide.