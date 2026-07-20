Liberia: Speaker Koon Calls for Stronger Tvet Investment to Meet Labor Market Demands

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has called for increased national investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), declaring that Liberia's economic transformation will depend on producing a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of the country's labor market.

Delivering the keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, Speaker Koon challenged long-standing misconceptions surrounding technical and vocational education, insisting that TVET should no longer be viewed as an alternative for students unable to pursue university education.

Instead, he described vocational and technical training as a critical pillar of national development, entrepreneurship, industrialization, and sustainable economic growth.

The graduation ceremony saw 359 students complete their studies, including 350 graduates in various technical and vocational disciplines and nine graduates who earned degrees in Computer Science and Engineering.

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Addressing the graduates, educators, government officials, and invited guests, Speaker Koon emphasized that Liberia's future depends on building a workforce equipped with practical and market-driven skills.

"Sometimes people perceive vocational training as something you pursue only when you are unable to obtain a university degree. That should not be the case," Koon declared.

"Many people with university degrees return to vocational schools to acquire practical skills that can transform their lives."

According to the Speaker, the country can no longer afford to underestimate the value of skilled trades as Liberia works toward economic recovery and industrial expansion.

He stressed that while universities remain important, technical institutions produce the electricians, mechanics, plumbers, builders, engineers, technicians, and agricultural professionals whose expertise is essential to the nation's development.

"A nation cannot be built by laws alone. A nation cannot even be built by politicians alone," Koon said.

"If all of us become politicians, who will fix the plumbing? Who will repair the vehicles? Who will install electricity? Who will build the roads?"

He said these professionals often work behind the scenes but remain the backbone of every functioning economy.

The Speaker urged Liberians to accord greater respect and recognition to skilled workers whose contributions directly improve infrastructure, expand businesses, create jobs, and strengthen national productivity.

Describing technical and vocational education as one of the country's most effective tools for economic empowerment, Koon said TVET prepares young people not merely to seek employment but to create opportunities for themselves and others.

He noted that graduates equipped with technical skills are better positioned to establish businesses, promote innovation, reduce unemployment, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's socio-economic transformation.

"Technical and vocational education empowers our young people to move from being job seekers to becoming job creators," he said, adding that expanding access to quality skills training is essential for inclusive economic growth.

The Speaker also encouraged graduates to continue upgrading their knowledge and professional competence while maintaining the highest ethical standards throughout their careers.

"Your reputation will travel farther than your achievements," he told the graduates.

"If you do quality work and remain honest, people will recommend you even when you are not present."

He continued: "Never underestimate your integrity. Never underestimate your honesty."

According to Koon, technical expertise alone is insufficient without discipline, professionalism, and trustworthiness.

He reminded graduates that their character would ultimately determine their success more than their titles or social status.

"You don't have to wear a necktie to be respected," he said.

"If you are using your skills to earn an honest living, you deserve respect in society."

Reaffirming the Legislature's commitment to strengthening technical and vocational education across Liberia, Speaker Koon pledged legislative support for policies and programs that will expand access to TVET institutions nationwide while ensuring that graduates possess skills aligned with the changing needs of the labor market.

"The future of our country depends on expanding access to technical and vocational education and ensuring that it responds to the needs of our economy," he stated.

"TVET must become a national priority, not because it is an alternative to formal education, but because it is an essential pillar of national development."

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He stressed that increased investment in vocational education would not only help bridge Liberia's skills gap but also enhance the country's competitiveness, improve productivity, and attract greater investment into key sectors of the economy.

Congratulating the graduates on reaching an important milestone in their educational journey, Koon challenged them to use the practical knowledge they have acquired to become agents of change within their communities.

He urged them to embrace innovation, lifelong learning, hard work, and professionalism while creating employment opportunities for others and contributing to national development.

The Speaker further reminded the graduates that the skills they now possess place them in a unique position to help solve many of Liberia's pressing development challenges.

He encouraged them to become ambassadors of excellence and integrity, using their talents to build stronger businesses, modern industries, resilient communities, and ultimately, a more prosperous Liberia.

"As you leave here today," Koon told the graduating class, "remember that your skills are needed to build this nation. Continue learning, continue innovating, and continue serving with integrity. Liberia's future depends on people like you."