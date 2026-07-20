Nigeria: UFC - Kamaru Usman Loses Title Rematch to S/Africa's Du Plessis

20 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis cruised to a dominant unanimous decision win over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC, in Oklahoma, USA, on Saturday night.

The judges scored the five-round main event 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of the South African, who looked sharp from start to finish.

From the opening bell Du Plessis, who was making his first appearance since August 2025, fought with the same awkward-but-effective style that has made him so difficult to deal with. He mixed explosive power with unpredictable angles, constantly keeping Usman guessing.

His jab and calf kicks helped establish the range early before he repeatedly found a home for his trademark question-mark kick, wobbling the former champion multiple times throughout the fight.

The opening round belonged entirely to Du Plessis, as he snapped Usman's head back with stiff jabs, chopped away at his lead leg and landed a clean right hand to the temple that briefly had the former welterweight champion on unsteady legs

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