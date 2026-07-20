Liberia: 'Stop the Violence' - West African Christian Leaders Condemn Xenophobic Killings in South Africa, Demand Urgent Government Action

Monrovia — The Fellowship of Christian Councils and Churches in West Africa (FECCIWA) has joined a growing chorus of African faith-based organizations condemning the recent wave of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, as the Government of Liberia continues to repatriate citizens forced to flee the violence.

In a statement issued from Lomé, Togo, FECCIWA expressed "deep sorrow and grave concern" over what it described as the "horrific and senseless killings" of fellow Africans in South Africa, calling on authorities to take immediate action to end the attacks and protect all residents, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

The regional ecumenical body said it stands in solidarity with the Africa Methodist Council (AMC) and the South African Council of Churches (SACC), which have also condemned the attacks targeting both documented and undocumented African migrants.

"These repeated attacks have caused unimaginable pain, trauma, and suffering, especially for the families, friends, and communities of the victims," FECCIWA said. "The growing frequency and brutality of such violence must no longer be tolerated."

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The organization urged the South African government, security agencies, and political leaders to move beyond statements of condemnation and implement concrete measures to halt the violence, restore public confidence, uphold the rule of law, and ensure justice for victims.

"Justice must prevail. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be apprehended and held accountable to preserve the sanctity of life and deter future acts of violence," the statement said.

The call comes as Liberians are also feeling the impact of the violence.

Last week, 17 Liberians were repatriated from South Africa through the Government of Liberia, with the assistance of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

The returnees recounted harrowing experiences, saying they lost their homes, businesses, and personal belongings during the attacks and had no choice but to return to Liberia.

"We lost everything," some of the returnees said, describing themselves as victims of the xenophobic violence that has forced many foreign nationals to flee affected communities.

The LRRRC said the Liberian government remains committed to supporting the reintegration of the returnees and is working to facilitate the safe repatriation of more Liberians who wish to leave South Africa.

South Africa has experienced repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence over the past two decades, with migrants from across Africa frequently targeted amid economic hardship, unemployment, and anti-immigrant sentiment. The latest attacks have renewed calls from religious leaders, civil society organizations, and human rights advocates for stronger government action to protect vulnerable communities and hold perpetrators accountable.

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FECCIWA extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones and offered prayers for those displaced by the violence.

"As a regional ecumenical body committed to peace and justice, we continue to uphold South Africa in prayer and solidarity," the organization said. "Stop the violence. Stop the harassment. Stop the killings. Let peace prevail."

The statement was signed by Rt. Rev. Godson Lawson-Kpavuvu, President of the Methodist Church of Togo, Chairman of the FECCIWA Advisory Committee, and Vice President for West Africa of the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC).