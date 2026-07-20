Ghana: Illegal Miners Ordered to Vacate Global Ore Concessions

The Attorney-General's Office for the Western and Western North regions has affirmed that Global (Ghana) Ore Industries Limited has the legal right to operate on its mining concessions at Bompieso and Abosso.

It has, therefore, cautioned that any individual or group found engaging in illegal mining on the concessions would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The warning was issued by a State Attorney, Kingsley Nana Agyarkum, at a meeting held last Friday at the Western Central Police Command in Tarkwa. The meeting brought together chiefs, community miners and officials of Global Ore.

The engagement was organised to sensitise stakeholders to the laws governing mining in Ghana and to address disputes relating to the concessions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Mr Agyarkum stated that Global Ore held a valid large-scale mining lease, paid the required fees and royalties, and was therefore entitled to operate without interference.

"If anyone has a grievance, the appropriate remedy is to seek redress through lawful means, not violence," he said, cautioning community miners against acts of vigilantism, intimidation and assault.

He reminded participants that mining without a licence issued by the Minerals Commission constituted an offence punishable by a fine of not less than 10,000 penalty units or a prison term of between 15 and 25 years.

The Western Regional Head of the Minerals Commission, Francis Annobil, explained that Global Ore had been granted a 17-year mining lease, effective December 13, 2024.

He said although two community mining groups at Bompieso were granted five-year licences in March 2024, all other operators in the area did not have valid mining licences.

Mr Annobil added that community mining activities had been suspended pending the introduction of a new cooperative mining regime.

The Head of the Attorney-General's Office for the Western and Western North regions, Angela Oboshie Abba, said the engagement formed part of efforts to enforce the law while protecting community interests and addressing illegal mining.

The General Manager of Global Ore, Joseph Yankson Forbah Jnr, assured the community that the company would adhere to safety standards, comply with the government's local content policy, and promote community development by creating opportunities for local businesses, engineers and service providers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA