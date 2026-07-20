Ghana: Presidential Term Limit Saga - No Third Term Agenda - Pres Mahama Assures

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his resolve to respect the presidential term limit provided for under the fourth republican constitution of Ghana.

The President said he was aware two citizens have gone to the Supreme Court seeking interpretation of Article 66(1) and (2) which stipulates that "a person elected as President shall...hold office for a term of four years beginning from the date on which he is sworn in [and] shall not be elected to hold office...for more than two terms."

During a citizen engagement at Ho on Friday on his two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Volta Region, President Mahama said his understanding of the provision was unambiguous.

"The people of Ghana gave me a mandate for one additional term, and I remain fully committed to fulfilling the promises I made to them. Although some people have sought an interpretation from the Supreme Court regarding the constitutional provision on presidential tenure, my understanding is that the Constitution is clear," the President stressed.

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"What I know is that the people of Ghana entrusted me with one additional term, and I will continue to work diligently to honour that trust."

Mr Mahama's public reaction to claims he was hatching a third term agenda comes on the back of petitions brought before the Supreme Court by two citizens, a teacher, Ganiwu Alhassan, and a journalist, Ken Kuranchie, for interpretation.

It is the second time President Mahama has publicly dismissed any interest in a third term having made same declaration in Singapore during a state visit last year.

President Mahama is serving his second non-consecutive term after having been president between January 7, 2013 and January 6, 2017.

On accountability, the President said his government harbours no malice towards anyone following claims of persecution by the opposition.

The President said before law enforcement agents come after a particular person, a lot of work would have been done to establish a wrong doing.

"No individual will be prosecuted because of political vendetta. However, where evidence establishes wrongdoing, the law will take its course," he emphasized.

"The same standard will apply to officials serving in my own administration. If any of our appointees abuse the public trust, they will be held equally accountable."

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To avoid any such situation, the President said he has consistently advised his appointees to follow due process and, whenever they have doubts, they should bring important decisions before Cabinet so that responsibility is shared collectively.

Accountability, he noted, reduces corruption, eliminates waste and makes resources available to government for investment in national development.

He assured citizens of government's commitment to prudent and judicious use of resources for the development of the country.

According to President Mahama, over the last one and half years in office, the extensive investments under the Big Push programme alone, exceeding over GH¢40 billion, have been financed largely through improved management of domestic resources rather than excessive borrowing.

"These investments have been possible because we have reduced waste and prioritised the effective use of public resources. That commitment to prudent management will remain the hallmark of this administration," he assured.

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, commended the government for its development activities and also lauded President Mahama for giving opportunities to the youth to serve as ministers of state in his government.

Togbe Tepre Hodo assured that the chiefs and people of the region would support government in the implementation of development projects to improve on the living conditions of the people.