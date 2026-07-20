Ghana: Requested Documents in Adu-Boahene Trial Unavailable - a-G

The Attorney-General's Office has informed the High Court that it is unable to produce some documents relating to the GH¢49.1 million transaction at the centre of the criminal trial involving the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and two others.

In a response filed on July 1, 2026, by Principal State Attorney, Esi Dentaa Yankah, following a Court of Appeal order directing the prosecution to disclose documents requested by the defence, the A-G said it was not in possession of several key documents relating to the transaction at the centre of the case.

The Court of Appeal, on May 28, 2026, ordered the prosecution to disclose the source and purpose of the GH¢49.1 million paid into a National Security Coordinator's special operations account and later transferred to BNC Communications Bureau Limited's account at Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), together with relevant National Security records connected to the transaction.

However, the Attorney-General's Office said it had not come into possession of the requested records, including National Security files on the acquisition of a cyber defence system, correspondence relating to the vetting of the second accused, Angela Adjei-Boateng, and records of special operations accounts linked to the transaction.

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The prosecution also stated that it could not disclose the source of the GH¢49.1 million, which the State alleged was converted into about US$7 million for the acquisition of the cyber defence system.

According to the response, although complete bank statement pages relating to Advantage Solutions Limited were unavailable, the defence already had access to those documents because they had been tendered in evidence during the trial.

"The prosecution is therefore unable to produce the requested documents," the Principal State Attorney stated.

In a related development, the Attorney-General's Office said it had also not obtained documents requested by the defence concerning the Bureau of National Communications (BNC) account, including approval by the Controller and Accountant-General for the opening of the account and the 2020 Auditor-General's report.

It, however, maintained that all documents in its possession relating to properties allegedly linked to Adu-Boahene had already been disclosed to the defence and that no additional records were available.