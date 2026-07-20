Liberia: Indicted Former Aide to Liberia's Ex-President Weah Accuses Own Allies of Wanting Her Jailed

Embattled former Chief of Protocol Nora Finda Bundoo transformed her father's funeral into a charged political moment Saturday, thanking President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's government for "allowing" her to bury him and accusing members of her own political family of wanting her behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison, commonly known as South Beach.

Bundoo, who served as Chief of Protocol at the Executive Mansion under former President George Weah from 2018 to 2023 and now faces a multimillion-dollar corruption indictment, delivered the tribute before mourners at the funeral ceremony, where grief repeatedly gave way to grievance.

"My thank you to the government is for allowing me to bury my father because they never wanted me to bury my father. They said I must be at South Beach," she said.

The remark was a pointed reference to her legal troubles. Bundoo was indicted in November 2025 alongside her daughter, Anita Pamela Jallah, and dozens of others in an Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce case alleging that more than US$6.7 million and L$845 million in public funds were moved and concealed through the Anita Group of Companies and Gracious Ride between 2020 and 2023. She faces counts including money laundering, theft of property, misuse of public funds, criminal conspiracy, forgery and abuse of office. She has denied the charges and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court.

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But it was her swipe at unnamed figures within her own camp that carried the sharpest political sting.

"God did not want it because some of my own people wanted me to be in jail," she told mourners, without naming anyone.

The comment will be read within the Congress for Democratic Change, the party under whose banner she rose to national prominence, as a signal of deepening fractures in the former ruling establishment. Bundoo chaired the CDC's Region 2 campaign structure covering River Gee and Maryland counties in 2023 and remained in Weah's inner circle after he left office.

Her gratitude Saturday, by contrast, flowed toward the man who defeated Weah.

"Thank you to the Government of Liberia, and thank you to His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. It is not because of because God comes first. The Bible spoke of authority and still speaking of authority. Papa, thank you, yah," she said.

She reserved a special tribute for Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, an expelled CDC stalwart who is now one of President Boakai's biggest supporters, whom she credited with standing by her during her lowest moments.

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"When things were not OK, Thomas Fallah stood by me. Big brother, Papa, forget about politics. At the time, you stood by me and said, 'She is my own.' Thomas, I have come to say thank you," she said.

She also singled out former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah and Sen. Nathaniel McGill for reaching out during what she described as her "heartbreak."

"Some of you who called me after my heartbreak, I say thank you. Hon. Kemayah, thank you. Senator McGill, thank you. When nobody called me, you called me, and your words touched me," she said, before adding a barbed benediction for those who stayed silent: "To those of you who didn't call me, let God be praised. For those of you who wanted me in jail, God will save me."

At one point, she turned to the mourners with a plaintive question: "Oh, my people, what wrong did I do?"

"I have learned my lesson. I don't owe anybody anything," she said. "I owe nobody, but I tell God thank you."

The funeral remarks come at a delicate moment in her legal battle. AREPT declared Bundoo at large in January 2026, but she returned to the country in June and cleared immigration without incident. Since then, proceedings before Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman F. Feika have centered on the validity of her criminal appearance bond, with the judge rejecting an earlier bond and AREPT challenging the sufficiency of its replacement. Those hearings remained active as of mid-July.