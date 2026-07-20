Liberia: University of Liberia Paralyzed As Faculty, Staff Shut Down Campuses, Pass No-Confidence Vote in Maparyan

MONROVIA — The University of Liberia has ground to a halt after faculty and staff shut down all academic and administrative activities across the state-run institution, ordered members to stay off every campus under threat of disciplinary action, and passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in President Dr. Layli Maparyan over what they called her administration's failure to address longstanding welfare concerns.

The sweeping decisions, taken at a joint General Assembly of the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) and the University of Liberia Staff Association (ULSA) held Friday, July 17, at the Fendall Campus, leave the country's largest public university indefinitely paralyzed, with the joint leadership vowing the shutdown will hold until every resolution is implemented with verifiable evidence.

The no-confidence vote also targeted Acting Vice President for Finance and Fiscal Affairs Dr. Lester Tenny and Associate Vice President for Human Resource Reginald Gaye.

The Assembly resolved to disengage from all academic and staff activities until the administration meets a slate of demands: full payment of NASSCORP contributions, implementation of a 40 percent salary increment, salary adjustments to eliminate disparities, change of status for employees, operational funding for university units and other outstanding commitments, all with visible evidence of implementation before normal activities resume.

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The action hardens an earlier ULSA resolution that gave the administration until July 31 to address staff welfare concerns.

Before the vote, members accused the Maparyan administration of abandoning promises made when it took office. Several speakers alleged that millions of dollars generated from student tuition and fees have been mismanaged, and questioned the reported expenditure of US$15,000 to send Dr. Maparyan to Harvard while qualified Liberian Ph.D. holders remain overlooked for leadership positions. They also cited unpaid salaries, the absence of medical insurance benefits, unresolved retirement issues and deteriorating working conditions.

"These people are moved by action," one faculty member said. "The university must pay all outstanding NASSCORP contributions in full before any further retirements occur and implement salary increment to ensure financial security for staff post-employment."

Speakers further questioned the use of funds budgeted for campus renovations, claiming there has been little accountability for projects that remain incomplete.

Following the vote, ULFA President Assistant Professor Alahaji Dukuly declared the General Assembly the Association's highest decision-making body, its resolutions binding on all members, and instructed all faculty and staff to immediately suspend university-related duties.

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"All faculty and staff are hereby mandated to stay away from all University activities until otherwise ordered by the leadership of ULFA and ULSA," Dukuly said. "Any member of the faculty and staff found to be in violation of this decision will face the full wrath of the leadership."

He also warned vice presidents, directors, coordinators and other supervisors against compelling faculty or staff to return to work against the will of the General Assembly.

The university administration had not responded to the Assembly's resolutions at press time.