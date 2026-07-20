Liberia: House Ratifies U.S.$30 Million Loan for Salayea-Konia Road

The House of Representatives has ratified a US$30 million concessional loan agreement to finance the construction of the 50-kilometer Salayea-Konia Road in Lofa County, marking a significant step forward in the Boakai administration's effort to expand the country's road infrastructure.

The agreement was ratified during the House's plenary session on Thursday, July 16, following the adoption of a joint report by the Committees on Ways, Means and Finance and Judiciary. After reviewing the financing package, the committees recommended its approval, concluding that the agreement is legally sound, fiscally responsible, consistent with Liberia's debt sustainability framework, and capable of delivering substantial economic benefits.

The loan agreement was signed between the Government of Liberia, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and the OPEC Fund for International Development. The financing carries highly concessional terms, including a one percent annual interest rate and a 0.5 percent service charge, with a repayment schedule designed to remain affordable under Liberia's Medium-Term Debt Strategy.

The funds will finance the design, construction, supervision, and project management of the Salayea-Konia section of the highway.

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Under Article 34(d)(i) of the 1986 Constitution and Section 35 of the Public Financial Management Act of 2009, the agreement required legislative approval before it could take effect. Following debate, lawmakers voted to ratify the loan, paving the way for its transmission to the Senate for concurrence. Once approved by the Senate and signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the agreement will become effective and allow funds to be disbursed.

The Salayea-Konia Road forms part of the larger Gbarnga-Mendikorma Highway Corridor, a strategic project intended to improve connectivity between northwestern Liberia and regional trade routes.

The project is also supported by a broader co-financing arrangement. On June 23, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning signed a separate US$30 million loan agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) during the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna, Austria.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who signed on behalf of the Liberian Government, described the financing as a vote of confidence in Liberia's development agenda.

"On behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Government and people of Liberia, I extend sincere appreciation to BADEA for this significant investment in our nation's infrastructure," Ngafuan said. "This financing demonstrates confidence in Liberia's development trajectory and will have a transformative impact on communities across Bong and Lofa Counties."

Government officials are also seeking additional financing from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) to extend the road beyond Konia to Voinjama.

Lofa County District No. 5 Representative Augustine B. Chiewolo, whose constituency includes Salayea, Zorzor and Konia, welcomed the House's decision and described it as a milestone for the county.

"This is a defining moment for our district and for Lofa County," Rep. Chiewolo said. "I was honored to stand with my colleagues in support of this loan because our people have waited many years to see this road become a reality."

He said the project would improve transportation, expand agricultural and commercial activities, improve access to health and education services, and strengthen trade with neighboring Guinea.

Rep. Chiewolo also thanked his colleagues for supporting the measure and expressed hope that the Senate would quickly concur to allow construction to begin.

The lawmaker further welcomed President Boakai's plan to officially break ground for the Salayea-Konia Road during the dedication of the nearly completed 81-kilometer Gbarnga-Salayea Road.

During the Vienna meeting, Minister Ngafuan invited BADEA and other members of the Arab Coordination Group to attend the road dedication and groundbreaking ceremony in Liberia.

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Responding to the invitation, BADEA President Abdullah Almusabeeh said he intends to travel to Liberia for the event.

"I extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to President Joseph Boakai for the invitation and assured that I am making plans to visit Liberia in July for the dedication of the completed pavement of the Gbarnga-Salayea road and the launch of the Salayea-Konia-Voinjama leg of the road to which BADEA is committing a financing package of US$30 million," he said.

Government officials believe the completed road will significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs, improve agricultural value chains, attract private investment, create jobs, and strengthen trade within the Mano River Union.

With House approval now secured, the financing agreement awaits Senate concurrence before procurement and construction activities can officially begin.