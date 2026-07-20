Liberia: House Passes Social Work Council Bill

The Plenary of the House of Representatives Thursday passed "An Act to Establish the Council on Social Work Education and Practice of 2025", ending a months-long legislative stalemate and advancing a key bill aimed at professionalizing Liberia's social welfare sector.

In a decisive session on Capitol Hill, lawmakers voted to discharge the Bill from committee and subsequently passed it for onward transmission to the Liberian Senate for concurrence, as stipulated under Article 32(b) of the 1986 Constitution.

Parliamentary Maneuver Breaks Deadlock

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The legislation, sponsored by Hon. Sumo K. Mulbah of Montserrado County Electoral District #3, received its first reading on February 12, 2026, and was referred to the House Specialized Committee on Health and Judiciary, chaired by Hon. Earnest M. Manseah, Sr.

The Committee was given a two-week reporting mandate. However, the Bill languished in the committee room for over four months without action.

Citing procedural delays, Rep. Mulbah invoked Rule 39.1 of the Standing Rules and Procedures of the House, filing a motion for discharge. The Office of the Chief Clerk processed a discharge petition which garnered the required majority signatories, allowing the Bill to be extricated from committee and placed on the Order Paper for plenary deliberation.

Following second reading, clause-by-clause consideration, and engrossment, the Bill was adopted (passed)and ordered transmitted to the Senate for concurrence before enrollment and presidential assent.

The proposed Act seeks to establish the Council on Social Work Education and Practice as an autonomous statutory body with legal personality.

Under the Bill, the Council will serve as the regulatory and accrediting authority for the profession. Its core mandates include Licensure and Registration-Compulsory registration of all practicing social workers to curb unqualified practice and quackery; Accreditation-Setting minimum curriculum standards and accrediting social work education and training institutions;

Professional Ethics-Codifying a code of ethics, standards of practice, and a disciplinary grievance mechanism, and Quality Assurance-Overseeing continuing professional development (CPD) and ensuring evidence-based practice in child protection, gender-based violence response, mental health, and community development

Social work practitioners and policy analysts say the absence of a regulatory framework has undermined case management standards, supervision, and accountability across NGOs and government agencies.

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Lawmakers Cite Institutional Reform

During debate, members described the Bill as critical to institutional strengthening and aligning Liberia with ECOWAS protocols and International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) standards.

"This Council will professionalize the sector, protect vulnerable populations, and ensure that only credentialed practitioners deliver social services," a member of the Joint Committee noted during deliberations.

Rep. Mulbah, in remarks to plenary, said the legislation will give legal recognition to social workers who have long operated without statutory backing.

"For too long our social workers have served on the frontlines without a legal framework. This Council will guarantee quality, ethics, and dignity for the profession while safeguarding those most at risk," Rep. Mulbah asserted.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

With House passage secured, the enrolled Bill will now proceed to the Liberian Senate for concurrence. Upon Senate approval, it will be forwarded to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for signature.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, along with civil society organizations, welcomed the House's action, calling it a milestone for social protection reform and human resource development in Liberia.

Once enacted, the Council will be empowered to issue practice licenses, accredit training programs, and enforce compliance -- marking a shift from an informal to a regulated profession in Liberia's social service delivery system.