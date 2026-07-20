Liberia: Morlu Accuses Unidentified Actors of Attempting to Disrupt July 17 Protest

Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, the lead organizer of Thursday's July 17 protest, has alleged that an armed individual was sent to disrupt the demonstration, claiming protesters apprehended the suspect and confiscated a firearm before any violence could occur.

Speaking during the protest, Morlu said participants identified the individual, detained him, and recovered what he described as a firearm from the person's possession. He asserted that the swift intervention by protesters prevented the situation from escalating and helped maintain order throughout the demonstration.

According to Morlu, the alleged suspect was attempting to disrupt what organizers described as a peaceful protest. However, he did not disclose the individual's identity, the alleged motive behind the incident, or identify those he claimed had sent the person.

The allegations have not been independently verified. As of the time of publication, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other security agencies had not confirmed the reported arrest or the alleged seizure of a firearm, nor had they issued an official statement on the incident.

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The circumstances surrounding the alleged apprehension therefore remain unclear, and further details are expected as authorities investigate the matter or provide an official account.

The reported incident occurred during a nationwide protest organized by STAND and a coalition of civil society groups, which have accused the Boakai administration of failing to address the country's worsening economic conditions, corruption, and governance challenges.

The July 17 demonstration follows an announcement made by STAND in May, when the organization declared plans for a nationwide protest under the theme "Lead or Leave."

At the time, Morlu said the movement was intended to amplify the frustrations of ordinary Liberians whom he claimed had lost confidence in the government's ability to deliver on its promises.

> "This movement is bigger than politics, bigger than tribe, bigger than county, bigger than coalition," Morlu declared. "This movement is Liberia crying for genuine rescue, not fake rescue."

The coalition's theme, "Lead or Leave," is a direct challenge to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whose 2023 presidential campaign centered on a pledge to rescue Liberia from what the Unity Party described as the shortcomings of the previous administration.

Addressing supporters ahead of the protest, Morlu maintained that the campaign was driven not by political ambition but by the hardships facing ordinary Liberians.

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"The Liberian people were promised rescue, but instead they received betrayal," he said. "They were promised leadership, but what they are receiving today are excuses."

As of press time, government officials had not publicly responded to Morlu's allegations regarding the alleged armed individual, and the claims remain unverified pending an official investigation.