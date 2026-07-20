Ghana: Judges, Lawyers Take Legal Education to Makola Market

Judges and lawyers brought legal education to traders at the Makola Market on Saturday as part of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

The initiative marked the first time members of the Bench and the Bar had jointly stepped out to engage directly with the public on legal issues.

The exercise aimed, among other things, to dispel the perception that the judiciary and its officers are distant and do not readily interact with ordinary citizens.

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Market women expressed excitement at the rare opportunity to meet Supreme Court judges and lawyers in person and to engage them on issues such as spousal rights, marriage and child custody.

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To ensure clarity and inclusiveness, the discussions were conducted in English, Twi, Ga and Ewe.

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, told the traders that every individual had rights under the law, which were protected by the State.

She explained that the courts existed to administer justice to all persons, regardless of their social or economic status.

She urged the public to be law-abiding, while encouraging them to seek legal redress in the courts on constitutional matters when necessary.

As part of the anniversary activities, the judges also participated in a float, walking from the Supreme Court through the principal streets of Accra to the Accra Sports Stadium, and ending at the Ghana School of Law.

Among the participants were Supreme Court Justices Antony Henry Kwofie and Kweku Ackaah-Boafo, as well as High Court judge Justice Marrie Louise.

In an interview, Justice Kwofie described the exercise as useful. He also noted that he engaged in vigorous physical exercise daily and encouraged his colleagues to prioritise regular exercise to maintain good health.