Sudan Rejects U.S. Sanctions, Reaffirms Commitment to International Agreements

KHARTOUM, July 20, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement expressing the country's outright rejection of the unilateral and unlawful sanctions announced by the United States against Sudan based on false allegations that the Sudanese Armed Forces used chemical weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to relevant international agreements and its continued cooperation with specialized international organizations, particularly the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The statement said the Sudanese government had already refuted the allegations, which lack any basis, when they were first raised in media reports attributed to unidentified sources.

It affirmed Sudan's full commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, including compliance with all obligations under the treaty, the submission of relevant periodic declarations, and the prohibition of producing, possessing, or using chemical weapons. The statement noted that Sudan is also a member of the OPCW Executive Council.

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The statement added that Sudan has maintained constructive engagement and cooperation with the United States to examine any concerns or allegations in this regard through the technical and procedural mechanisms required to verify such claims.

However, it said Washington not only failed to provide credible evidence but also disregarded the technical mechanisms and procedures stipulated under the Chemical Weapons Convention before imposing sanctions on Sudan.

The ministry said this demonstrates that the sanctions are driven by "purely political motives" and do not reflect genuine concerns over preventing the use of chemical weapons, recalling previous instances in which the United States used allegations involving prohibited weapons to pursue political objectives.

The Sudanese government called on Washington to follow established legal and procedural frameworks in such cases and to fulfill its bilateral commitment to provide the evidence it claims to possess regarding the allegations.