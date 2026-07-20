Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns El-Rufai's Doctor Over Alleged Forged Medical Report Used in Bail Bid

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed a four-count charge against Bello Abubakar, an oncology consultant at the National Hospital, Abuja, accusing him of forging a medical report allegedly used to support former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai's bail application on health grounds.

The charges, seen by reporters on Monday, were filed on Friday, alleging that Abubakar knowingly issued a false medical report titled "Medical Report and Expert Opinion for Urgent Medical Intervention," dated June 10, 2026, to mislead a public officer and support El-Rufai's bail application in a case marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/02/2026 pending before the Kaduna State High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the consultant presented the report to a Commissioner for Oaths in Kaduna State before it was filed in court, despite allegedly knowing that its contents were false.

The first count accused Abubakar of giving false information with the intent to mislead a public officer, contrary to Section 17(1)(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The second count alleged that he abused his position as a medical consultant by knowingly issuing the false report to confer an unfair advantage, contrary to Section 19 of the same Act.

The third count accused the professor of acting in concert with one Aliyu Bala to fabricate false information by authoring the report, thereby enabling Bala to depose to a further affidavit in support of El-Rufai's bail application, contrary to Section 79 of the Penal Code.

In the fourth count, the ICPC alleged that Abubakar dishonestly made a false document by presenting the report as though it had the authority of the National Hospital, Abuja, despite allegedly knowing it was not authorised by the hospital, contrary to Sections 362 and 364 of the Penal Code.

Court filings indicated that the National Hospital's Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Raji Mahmud, is expected to testify that Abubakar issued the report in El-Rufai's favour without conducting the required medical examination, and that he handed it to the former governor's family for use in support of his bail application.

The CMD is also expected to tell the court that the National Hospital, in its response to ICPC investigators, stated that it did not authorise the report attributed to the defendant.

According to the filings, investigations showed that the report was later used by Aliyu Bala to depose an affidavit supporting El-Rufai's bail request, and that it was false and did not comply with the hospital's due process.

In a letter to the ICPC, the CMD confirmed that Abubakar remains attached to the National Hospital as a Chief Consultant Radiation Oncologist on contract after retiring from full-time service.

The hospital also stated that although the report was written on its official letterhead, it bore no hospital number. A search of its Electronic Medical Records using variations of El-Rufai's name and records from the Oncology Clinic for the first two weeks of June 2026 found no matching patient record.

The hospital further concluded that El-Rufai was not a registered patient at the time, adding that management was unaware of the report until it was presented by the ICPC and that it neither authorised nor endorsed it.

In his statement to investigators, however, Abubakar maintained that El-Rufai had been registered as a patient at the National Hospital since 2005 and said he had attended to him on several occasions, though some consultations were not formally documented.

He claimed to have documented no more than four consultations between 2017 and 2025 and said he consulted for the former governor three times between 2025 and 2026, while El-Rufai was in ICPC custody, including two visits to the commission's facility and one to the National Hospital.

The CMD's account, however, contradicted Abubakar's claims, stating that, to the hospital's knowledge, El-Rufai was registered as a patient only on July 7, 2026, and that the hospital was previously unaware that the former governor had ever been a patient.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ICPC listed its investigator, Olugbemi Osanoto, and the National Hospital's CMD, Dr Raji Mahmud, as principal witnesses, alongside a representative of the Kaduna State High Court and any other witnesses to be produced by subpoena.

The commission also listed documentary evidence, including Abubakar's extrajudicial statements dated July 9 and 14, 2026; the CMD's statement dated July 10; hospital correspondence dated June 18 and July 10, 2026; and a wallet deposit record dated July 7, 2026.

LEADERSHIP reports that El-Rufai is facing multiple corruption-related charges instituted by the ICPC, including allegations of fraud in an N8.68 billion Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance contract and a separate case before the Kaduna State High Court alleging abuse of office and procurement violations. The former governor has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.