Nigeria: Ondo Police Arrest 10 Over Land Dispute, Interstate Robbery Syndicate

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects in connection with a violent land dispute in Akure and a notorious interstate armed robbery syndicate operating across Ondo and Lagos States.

Parading the suspects in Akure, the Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, said seven of the suspects were arrested over a deadly confrontation that followed a violent land dispute in Kajola, Akure.

He said firearms and other dangerous weapons were recovered during the operation.

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According to Ohagwu, the land dispute occurred on Saturday, 18th July 2026, at about 9:30 a.m., on a farmland in Adegbiji, via Kajola.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the dispute involved Akinsulu Titus and Ajani Abiodun, both of Ayetoro via Kajola, who are parties to an ongoing land matter before the High Court sitting in Ore," he said.

He added that both parties arrived at the disputed farmland with groups of supporters, including commercial motorcycle riders and three individuals alleged to be soldiers, who are currently at large.

"The disagreement reportedly stemmed from allegations of the destruction of palm trees and other economic crops before it degenerated into a violent confrontation during which both principal parties sustained varying degrees of injuries and their clothing was torn,"

Following the incident, police operatives mobilized to the scene, restored normalcy and recovered a yellow bag.

A search of the bag, according to Ohagwu, revealed two locally made guns, two cutlasses, a bag containing suspected charms, a rubber container containing liquid labelled "Acid" and other dangerous weapons.

On the interstate robbery case, the Commissioner said three suspects were arrested: Promise Daniel, 34; Ifeanyi Umahi, 29; and Adaramoye Abayomi, 37.

"They were arrested on Saturday, 18th July, 2026, following a painstaking intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Command," he said.

The arrest, he explained, was connected to an armed robbery case reported on 14th June, 2026, at Iju Division, Ita-Ogbolu, Akure North LGA.

"Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, the operatives intercepted the suspects while they were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 SUV, ash colour," he said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition, one English-made Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds, one UTC axe, and one iron cutter.

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"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate that has been on the Command's watchlist for alleged involvement in violent robberies across Ondo State," Ohagwu said.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects made useful confessional statements assisting investigators to track down other fleeing members.

The CP said the land dispute case has been transferred to the Command Surveillance Squad, Akure, for comprehensive investigation.

He assured that "a thorough and diligent investigation will be conducted into the two cases and all suspects found culpable will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations."

Ohagwu urged members of the public to remain calm but vigilant and to support the Police with timely and credible information.