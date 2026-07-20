Nigeria: Breaking - Captured 'Ansaru Leaders' Make U-Turn, Plead Guilty to 32 Terrorism Charges

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu announced the arrest of the defendants in August 2025.

Two suspected senior commanders of the Ansaru terrorist group, on Monday, pleaded guilty to a 32-count terrorism charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja after months of contesting the case.

The defendants, Mahmud Usman (also known as Abu Bara'a, Abbas and Mukhtar), identified by the prosecution as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, and Abubakar Abba (also known as Mahmud al-Nigeri and Malam Mamuda), alleged to be the group's deputy leader and chief of staff, changed their pleas before Judge Emeka Nwite.

Their lawyer, Bala Dakum, told the court that, after consulting with the defendants, they had decided to abandon their earlier pleas and admit the charges.

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"After consultation with the defendants, my lord, they have agreed and are ready to change their plea. We apply that the charge be read to them accordingly," Mr Dakum said.

The lawyer to the State Security Service (SSS), David Kaswe, did not oppose the application and urged the court to allow the 32-count charge to be read again.

The court granted the request, after which both defendants pleaded guilty to all 32 counts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the SSS arraigned the two suspects before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 11 September 2025.

They face 32 charges bordering on terrorism, terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, funding terrorism, fabricating improvised explosive devices and related offences.

The agency also alleged that they coordinated sleeper cells, orchestrated attacks and maintained links with Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups operating across the Sahel and Maghreb regions.

At the arraignment, Mr Usman pleaded guilty to one count of illegal mining, allegedly used to finance terrorism. Judge Nwite convicted him on that count and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the remaining 31 counts.

Mr Abba pleaded not guilty to all 32 counts, after which the court ordered both defendants remanded in SSS custody pending the conclusion of the trial.

The trial later stalled after defence lawyer Bala Dakum complained that SSS officials denied him access to the defendants to prepare their defence.

When proceedings resumed in March, the prosecution opened its case with testimony from an SSS operative identified by the codename "Triple A."

Triple A told the court that the defendants confessed to receiving weapons training in Libya and maintained links with terrorist groups operating across the Sahel and Maghreb regions.

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According to the witness, the suspects admitted receiving training in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices from instructors from Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria while in Libya.

The witness also testified that Mr Usman admitted leading Ansaru and that both defendants confessed to being members of the group. He further alleged that they admitted involvement in kidnappings, illegal mining and other terrorist activities.

At the last hearing on 9 July, Mr Abba informed the court that he wished to reconsider his not-guilty plea.

Judge Nwite adjourned proceedings until Monday to enable him to make a final decision.

On Monday, both defendants changed their pleas and admitted the charges.

Arrest

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu announced the arrest of the defendants in August 2025. He said they were captured in a high-risk, intelligence-led, multi-agency operation conducted between May and July 2025.

Mr Ribadu described the arrests as a major breakthrough against Ansaru, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, linked to several attacks and kidnappings across Nigeria.

More details later.....