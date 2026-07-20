Nigeria: SERAP Asks NASS to Withdraw the Bill Mandating Social Media Platforms to Establish Physical Offices

The bill, sponsored by Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, passed second reading in the Senate in March 2025 and was referred to the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security for further legislative work and a public hearing.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the C to withdraw a bill seeking to compel social media platforms and bloggers operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices with verifiable addresses in the country.

The organisation made the call in a letter dated 18 July and addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The letter was signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

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SERAP argued that the proposed legislation could lead to the exclusion or shutdown of social media platforms in Nigeria and expose millions of Nigerians to violations of their constitutional and internationally guaranteed human rights.

"The Bill would create sweeping powers capable of shutting down or excluding social media platforms from the Nigerian market and exposing 'millions of Nigerians to serious violations of their constitutionally and internationally guaranteed human rights," the letter reads.

The bill, sponsored by Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, passed second reading in the Senate in March 2025 and was referred to the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security for further legislative work and a public hearing.

Although the committee was directed to report back within two months, it has yet to submit its report for further consideration by the Senate.

During the debate on the bill, Mr Nwoko said the proposal was intended to ensure that digital businesses contribute to Nigeria's revenue through taxation.

He maintained that the bill was not designed to target social media platforms but to improve revenue generation from the country's digital economy.

The senator also argued that the absence of physical offices for social media companies in Nigeria has created challenges, including limited local representation for resolving user complaints, difficulties in managing Nigeria-specific content, loss of economic opportunities and jobs, and weak regulatory compliance.

Several senators backed the proposal, insisting that it was aimed at boosting government revenue rather than regulating social media.

However, SERAP warned that requiring technology companies to establish local offices would make it easier for governments to exert pressure on digital platforms. "

"Requirements compelling technology companies to establish local offices would increase government leverage over platforms, facilitate political pressure, make censorship demands easier and expose local employees to retaliation," the letter read.

The organisation said that if enacted and signed into law, the bill would impose unnecessary burdens on digital services while undermining Nigerians' fundamental rights. "

"The National Assembly should avoid imposing localisation requirements that unnecessarily burden digital services and undermine citizens' rights. The bill constitutes a backdoor attempt to regulate social media and increase government control over online expression by imposing corporate localisation requirements rather than through transparent and constitutionally permissible regulation. "

"The National Assembly should immediately reject and withdraw the Bill, as it is manifestly incompatible with the Nigerian Constitution and Nigeria's obligations under the African Charter on Human aPeoples'es' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," he said.

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SERAP further said that the proposed amendment would hurt Nigeria's digital economy and innovation ecosystem and damage the country's international reputation. "

"The Bill would undermine the country's digital economy, innovation ecosystem and international standing. Although the bill is presented as an amendment to the Nigeria Data Protection Act intended to improve regulatory compliance and consumer protection, its practical effect is far more expansive.

"The proposed amendment threatens far more than the interests of technology companies. It directly affects the rights of millions of Nigerians who depend on digital platforms to exercise their rights to freedom of expression, receive and impart information, associate with others, participate in political life, conduct business, pursue education and engage in civic advocacy," the organisation said.