Nigeria: Troops Arrest Sudanese Suspected Terrorist Fighter, Ghanaian Woman

According to a statement by the task force spokesperson, Mohammed Goni, the operation was carried out at about 11.48 am on 19 July as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activities in the North-east.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a task force in the North-east, have arrested a Sudanese suspected of being a terrorist fighter and collaborator during a counter-terrorism operation in Borno State, the military said on Monday.

The military said the suspect, Musa Fashir, 32, was arrested alongside a woman who claimed to be an illegal immigrant from Ghana during an intelligence-led operation conducted by troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion in Lassa, Dille General Area of Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the task force spokesperson, Mohammed Goni, the operation was carried out at about 11.48 am on 19 July as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activities in the North-east.

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Mr Goni, a Nigerian Army captain, said preliminary intelligence linked Mr Fashir, a Sudanese national, to terrorist elements operating in the region, raising concerns over the involvement of foreign actors in supporting the insurgency.

He added that the second suspect, Mary Florence, 36, claimed to be an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Ghana. Mr Goni said the circumstances surrounding her presence in the area, as well as the authenticity of her claims, were being investigated.

The military spokesperson explained that the two suspects are currently in military custody, undergoing profiling and interrogation to establish their identities, determine the extent of their activities, and ascertain any links to terrorist groups or transnational criminal networks.

Mr Goni said the arrests underscore the effectiveness of its intelligence-driven operations and its commitment to disrupting terrorist support networks, preventing the infiltration of foreign fighters, and safeguarding communities in the North-east.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, saying public cooperation remains vital to restoring lasting peace and security across the region.