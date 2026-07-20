Liberia Business School to Host Purpose Discovery Youth Summit 2026

The Liberia Business School (LBS) Inc., one of Liberia's contemporary executive training and leadership development institutions, will host the PURPOSE DISCOVERY YOUTH SUMMIT (PDYS) 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Christ Miracle of Faith Church, Police Academy Road, Paynesville.

Held under the theme, "Discover, Develop & Deploy Your Potential," the summit seeks to inspire and equip young people with practical leadership, career, entrepreneurship, and personal development skills needed to excel in today's world.

The summit is convened by Apostle Abraham Davies, Executive Director of Liberia Business School, leadership trainer, pastor, and youth development expert who is passionate about raising a generation of purpose-driven leaders across Liberia and Africa.

The keynote address will be delivered by Hon. Alieu M. Massaquoi, Former Ambassador of Liberia to Ghana and the United Arab Emirates, who is currently preparing for reassignment to India. Other distinguished speakers include Hon. Ennis L. Fahnbulleh, Deputy Director General for Administration, National Lottery Authority of Liberia; Mr. Sensee Kiadii, Executive Director of the Civil Society Network of Liberia; Ms. Rosemarie McKeever, Broadcast Journalist; and Ms. Shenell Queen Sannoh, Entrepreneur and Youth Development Advocate.

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The day's activities will begin with a Tea & Networking Session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., followed by the Main Conference at 9:00 a.m., featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, and an interactive question-and-answer session with participants.

Admission is free. Certificates will be issued upon request. Interested participants are encouraged to register through the official PDYS contact numbers on the flyer or call Timothy on 0778292508

The Purpose Discovery Youth Summit 2026 is organized by Liberia Business School in collaboration with Christ Miracle of Faith Church, with support from Orange Liberia Foundation, Airport City Church, Telos, AMLEAD-Liberia, and the Ghana-Liberia Chamber of Education, GLiCE.

Young people, students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and emerging leaders from across Liberia are encouraged to attend this unique opportunity to learn, connect, and discover purpose.