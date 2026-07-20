Gambia: Bishop Heward-Mills Praises Gambia's Democracy, Religious Harmony - As He Met VP Jallow

His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, Mohammed B.S. Jallow, yesterday received Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his delegation at his office in State House, Banjul.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice President Jallow reaffirmed The Gambia's constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion, stressing that every citizen has the right to practise their faith without interference. He commended the country's long-standing tradition of religious tolerance, noting that whether Muslim or Christian, Gambians share a common heritage rooted in the teachings of Abraham.

The Vice President also urged the Bishop and his delegation to continue praying for peace in The Gambia and across the world, adding that prayer remains vital in safeguarding the unity and stability the country has long enjoyed.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency and the Government of The Gambia for the warm welcome and the religious freedom extended to his mission. He praised The Gambia as an open and democratic nation, recalling his first visit 14 years ago and describing the country as "the smiling coast of Africa." He pledged to continue praying for the nation's peace, healing and prosperity.

Also speaking at the audience, Hon. Henry Gomez, Special Adviser to the President, thanked the delegation for their engagement and called for continued unity among all faiths. He emphasised that The Gambia is a secular state where citizens live together as one, regardless of religion.