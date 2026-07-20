Gambia: Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Involving Two Minors in Tallinding

Tallinding Police are investigating a fatal stabbing involving two minors in Tallinding.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 15-year-old male sustained a stab wound to the abdomen after he was allegedly assaulted by a 16-year-old male.

The victim was initially treated at Kanifing General Hospital before being referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect has been arrested, and the alleged weapon has been recovered. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The Gambia Police Force extends its condolences to the bereaved family. Further updates will be provided as investigations progress. See less

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