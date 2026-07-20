Gambia: Gld Lntercepts 43 Prospective Irregular Migrants

On 17 July 2026, the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), through its Border Patrol Unit (BPU) stationed at the Migration Management Unit (MMU), in collaboration with the State Intelligence Services (SIS) and with support from other security agencies, conducted a successful operation that led to the interception of forty-three (43) prospective irregular migrants at Sifoe Village.

The intercepted group comprised thirteen (13) Gambians, twenty-six (26) Senegalese, two (2) Sierra Leoneans, one (1) Nigerian, and one (1) Malian. The group included forty-two (42) males and one (1) pregnant woman.

The successful interception underscores the Gambia Immigration Department's unwavering commitment to combating irregular migration, strengthening border security, and promoting effective migration governance through sustained inter-agency collaboration.