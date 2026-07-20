Gambia: Our Objective Goes Beyond Winning Medals - Says Gnoc 2nd Vice Prexy Bakary K. Jammeh

The second-vice president of the Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC), Bakary K. Jammeh, has revealed that their objectives at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow go beyond winning medals and podium finishes.

Jammeh was speaking during a press conference held at the GNOC headquarters in Bakau on Thursday.

He stated that their objectives are to provide athletes with quality international competition experience, evaluate the progress of athletes benefiting from Olympic Solidarity and other development programmes and improve athlete performances and international rankings.

"Our broader objectives are to strengthen qualification prospects for future major competitions, which include LA 2028 and promote The Gambia, showcasing the talent, determination and resilience of athletes," Jammeh said, adding: "Success would therefore be measured not only through medals, but also through personal best performances, national records, improved rankings and developed Team Gambia."

He stressed that in its endeavour to ensure Team Gambia is adequately prepared to represent The Gambia with pride, dignity and excellence, the GNOC has been working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council, national federations and other stakeholders to make that a reality.