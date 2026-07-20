Gambia: Vehicle Owners Accuse Authorities of Forcing Them to Pay Twice for Number Plates

Vehicle owners have accused the authorities of forcing motorists to pay twice for the same aluminium registration plates after being told that payments made in 2025 would not be honoured under a new production arrangement.

The complaints come as the police enforce a nationwide directive requiring motorists to regularise their vehicle documents and collect newly issued registration plates.

Several drivers told Foroyaa they paid for their number plates in 2025 but never received them after the issuing process was delayed. They said they are now being asked to make another payment before the plates can be produced, despite having receipts for their original payments.

The motorists said the problem arose after responsibility for producing the plates was transferred to another company. According to the drivers, police have warned that from Monday, 20 July 2026, vehicles without the new number plates could be impounded and their owners fined on the spot.

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"The police said any vehicle that does not have the new number plate here as of Monday, 20th July 2026 will be impounded and the owner will be charged to pay at the spot. The situation will be worse, either they give number plates to those who have already paid either in 2025 or 2026 or we will rise against the directive. We are ready for anything," said Musa Darboe, a van driver.

Police have directed all motorists to regularise their vehicle documents and collect their processed number plates. Vehicles found without the new registration plates risk being impounded, while their owners may face spot fines for traffic violations.

Lamin Dibba, a commercial driver, said he had spent two weeks visiting the office responsible for issuing the number plate in an effort to collect the number plate he paid for in 2025.

"I have paid for these number plates at the bank since November 2025. I came here, and I was asked to photocopy the receipt and other documents and submit them. I did that, and the police even gave me a number that they said is my vehicle number. At some point, the police were not issuing number plates. I have come here several times, but they would tell me that my plate is not printed. Just recently I came again, and I was told by the police officer I met at the gate that all those who paid for their number plates in 2025 have to pay again for their plates to be printed, otherwise they will not have number plates."

Dibba said it was unfair for motorists to be required to pay twice for the same registration plates.

Another commercial driver, Abdoulie Sanneh, called on lawmakers and the police leadership to address the matter.

"This government is a scam, they are taking money from us unlawfully, and we want the National Assembly Members to pick up this issue. Let the Inspector General of Police tell us why we are supposed to pay twice for a single number plate," he said.

Sanneh said he was informed by a senior police officer that the company previously contracted to produce number plates was no longer responsible for the service and that a new contractor had taken over in 2026.

According to Sanneh, the new contractor had informed the authorities that it could not produce number plates for motorists who paid under the previous arrangement.

"This country is run carefreely; how can that be the problem of vehicle owners? We don't sign any contract with anybody. Our obligation is to pay and make sure we get the number plates. If the government decides to sign contracts with two different companies at a time, that should not affect us," he said.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the previous contractor's agreement with the government had ended and that a new company had been contracted to produce number plates from 2026.

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The officer said the new contractor maintained that it could not produce number plates for motorists whose payments were made before its contract began.

"This is the situation here. Anybody who blames the police may not be fair to them because it is not the fault of the police. We are only enforcing the directives given to us as law enforcement officers," the officer said.

Taxi driver Omar Jarjue said many motorists were frustrated by the situation.

"This is why everybody is angry in this country; this government is not doing anything to ease the lives of its people. All they are doing is taking money from us. They are saying that the youths don't want to work, but the unlawful collection of money they are doing to us is normal with them," he said.

Foroyaa has contacted the police spokesperson, but he would not respond to our calls. We will continue to pursue the matter.