Gambia: Foroyaa Managing Editor At the Border

Never in the history of the Foroyaa Newspaper has reports been received that indicate a source of conflict that emanates from the wrong reading of a situation by people occupying the highest offices in a country. This is why the Foroyaa editor-in-chief had to be present to witness the demolition of the fence of a military post by military personnel of a neighbouring country who are required by law to be under civil authority and act only under the command of such authority.

The statement from the Gambian authority and the reply from the Senegalese authority confirm that the establishment of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat and its mandate is not being given due consideration. Seasoned diplomats from the two countries should meet to review the languages coming from Banjul and Dakar and give proper advice to the two heads of state to be sensitive and responsive to the delicate relation between the two peoples.

They must go back to the drawing board and frame time bound programmes for talks to demarcate the border between the two countries.

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The managing editor wishes to caution the Senegalese and Gambia authorities to issue a joint declaration to express regret of what happened and promise that there will be no recurrence. Foroyaa will contact the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat to find out the state of negotiation on the Gambian issue to accordingly inform the Gambian people on development. The interpretation that critical thinkers could deduce from the statements of the two authorities is frustration due to lack of progress through discussion of the border issue or unilateral action without any consultation. In any case, the spirit of good neighbourliness is soiled and needs to be cleansed without delay.

The Senegalese and Gambian peoples are continuing with their relations and are not aware that there are any obstacles to negotiation warranting military intervention to settle disputes. Foroyaa will seek expert review on how to handle the emerging dispute and prevent any recurrence. Unilateralism in inter-state relations is not a SeneGambian tradition and is alien to people sharing a common heritage.