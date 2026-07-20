West Africa: Nigeria Education Leaders Call for Private Investment As Schools Face Rising Costs and Digital Shift

Nigerian education leaders, policymakers and private sector executives have called for stronger public-private partnerships to help schools cope with rising operating costs, teacher shortages and the growing demand for digital learning.

Speaking at the Nigeria Educational Supplies Summit (NESS) 2026 in Lagos, stakeholders said building a resilient education system will require sustained investment, practical innovation and long-term collaboration rather than relying solely on government funding.

The discussions reflected mounting concerns over the financial pressures facing schools as they invest in technology, improve infrastructure and retain qualified teachers while keeping education affordable.

Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, described education as a capital-intensive sector that cannot achieve lasting transformation without greater private sector participation.

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"We need assistance majorly from private investors," he said. "Whatever we do must factor in sustainability. It is not about introducing programmes that disappear after two or three years, but policies that align with global best practices and stand the test of time."

His remarks set the tone for the summit, where speakers repeatedly stressed that sustainable financing is becoming as important as curriculum reform in preparing students for a rapidly changing economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Ndubueze Mbah, urged education stakeholders to move beyond policy discussions and focus on practical reforms that improve learning outcomes.

Speaking on the summit's theme, "Resilience in Motion: Schools Leading Change," Mbah said schools must shift "from policy to practice" by embracing experiential learning and equipping students with the skills required for the future workforce.

He highlighted Enugu State's education reforms, including the rollout of 267 Smart Green Schools aimed at bringing technology-enabled, project-based learning to every ward in the state.

According to him, the schools combine modern infrastructure, digital technology and curriculum reforms, while the state's wider adoption of artificial intelligence in education demonstrates how governments can build institutions capable of adapting to changing economic and educational realities.

The focus on technology, however, was accompanied by repeated calls to invest in teachers.

Adetola Salau, Special Adviser to the Minister of Education on STEMM and Corporate Sector Engagement, said digital tools alone cannot improve education unless teachers are equipped to use them effectively.

"You can have a fantastic computer lab, but if you don't have teachers who are trained, forget it," she said.

Salau urged schools to prioritise teacher training and encourage experienced educators to mentor their colleagues. She also called for greater participation of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), noting that women currently account for only 35% of STEM graduates.

"Schools should strengthen mentorship programmes and intentionally encourage more girls to pursue STEM careers," she said, adding that practical action, rather than waiting for perfect funding, would accelerate education reform.

Earlier, Tayo Osiyemi, Convener of NESS and Chief Executive Officer of SKLD Integrated Services, said Nigeria's education sector now serves more than 40 million students across over 213,000 primary and secondary schools, supported by nearly 1.2 million teachers.

He said the size of the sector, coupled with rising operating costs, recruitment challenges and cash-flow pressures, makes stronger collaboration between government and private organisations increasingly important.

"Our goal is to bring educators, policymakers, financiers, suppliers and technology providers together to develop practical solutions for the education sector," he said.

Providing an example of private sector support, Temilola Adepetun, Founder of SKLD Integrated Services, said the company has expanded from a school supplies retailer into an education solutions provider working with schools, governments and development organisations.

She said SKLD now supplies school uniforms, learning materials, classroom technology and IT equipment while serving as a procurement partner to organisations including UNICEF and UNESCO.

Adepetun added that the company has partnered with Casio to distribute more than 1,000 calculators to teachers in Lagos State public schools and is expanding access to digital education through its Digital Laboratory Project.

The initiative introduces broadband-enabled learning hubs equipped with courses in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, data analytics and 3D printing, with the first laboratories being commissioned in Lagos before expanding to other states.

Financial sustainability also featured prominently during the summit.

Representing the headline sponsor, Funmilayo Awodele, Product Manager at Lotus Bank Plc, said many school owners are under increasing pressure to improve learning environments, invest in digital infrastructure, manage rising energy costs and maintain stable operations.

She said the bank introduced EduPartner, a specialised non-interest financing solution for registered private schools, to help institutions fund classroom upgrades, ICT equipment, staff recruitment, school buses, laboratory facilities, solar power installations and campus expansion.

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"Financial resilience has become critical for schools," she said, adding that access to solar energy is no longer simply an environmental choice but "a strategic business choice" for schools seeking long-term growth and sustainability.

Speaking from the perspective of school operators, Goodness Morakinyo, Founder and School Director of Valencia Schools, urged school leaders not to compromise quality despite economic pressures.

Instead, he encouraged schools to communicate their value clearly to parents, rely on data when making decisions, simplify operations, invest in staff development and embrace technology to improve efficiency.

"As long as we remain in the business of solving problems, we will remain relevant," he said.

By the close of the summit, participants agreed that while government remains central to education development, building resilient and future-ready schools will ultimately depend on stronger public-private partnerships, sustained investment in teachers, wider adoption of digital technologies and practical reforms that translate policy into measurable classroom outcomes.