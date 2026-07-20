Nigeria: Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe won the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot on Sunday after Lionel Messi failed to add to his tally in the final in New Jersey.

The France captain scored 10 goals to top the charts ahead of Argentina great Messi, who finished with eight.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Norway striker Erling Haaland each scored seven times.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe, 27, also won the prize at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France were beaten finalists.

The Frenchman, who made his World Cup debut in 2018, scored twice in Saturday's third-place playoff, which England won 6-4.

Mbappe is now the top scorer in World Cup history, with 22 goals across three World Cups, one ahead of Messi.

"I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match," said Mbappe, who has won more than 100 caps.