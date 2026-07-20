Nigeria: At 65 - Peter Obi Explains Why He Invests in Schools, Hospitals

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said his commitment to investing in schools and hospitals stems from his conviction that both sectors are essential to improving lives and securing Nigeria's future.

Obi made the remark in a statement on Sunday to commemorate his 65th birthday, where he reflected on his life, public service and enduring commitment to humanity.

The former Anambra State governor said birthdays should serve as opportunities for gratitude, introspection and renewed dedication to serving God and humanity rather than occasions for lavish celebrations.

"At sixty-five, birthdays should naturally become moments of deep reflection -- moments to look back with gratitude to Almighty God for His abundant graces, examine the journey so far, and ask how the remaining years can be devoted more meaningfully to the service of God and humanity," he said.

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According to Obi, Nigeria's current challenges demand greater attention from both leaders and citizens than elaborate festivities.

He lamented that despite the country's vast human and natural resources, millions of Nigerians continue to grapple with poverty, unemployment, poor healthcare and limited opportunities.

Obi said that throughout his career in business, the corporate sector and public office, he had viewed every position of responsibility as an opportunity to improve people's lives.

He explained that he had consistently urged friends, associates and organisations wishing to celebrate him with expensive gifts or grand ceremonies to instead channel such resources into projects that deliver lasting benefits to society.

According to him, that philosophy has led to the construction of schools, hostel blocks, support for educational institutions and other interventions targeted at underserved communities.

"The greatest celebration of life is not what we receive from others, but the lives we can touch positively," Obi stated.

As part of activities marking his birthday, Obi attended a Mass of Thanksgiving in Onitsha, where he thanked God for His grace, protection and guidance over the years.

He later visited St. Raphael's Hospital in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, where he donated ₦10 million to support healthcare services at the facility.

Obi said the visit reinforced his belief that leaders must demonstrate compassion by supporting institutions that provide essential services to people, particularly those in rural communities.

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He described healthcare and education as the twin pillars of national development, noting that while hospitals save lives, schools prepare future generations.

"Supporting both is, therefore, not just an act of charity -- it is an investment in humanity and in the future of our nation," he added.