Monrovia — A call by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf back in February of this year for stronger government intervention in addressing Liberia's persistent land disputes has returned to the spotlight following the heels of a tense land dispute within the Battery Factory and Jamaica Road Communities along the Japan Freeway.

The tension, which erupted early Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, witnessed serious commotion between residents who were being forcibly evicted and a riot force of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Police Brutality vs Residents' Retaliation

During the fracas that lasted to the latter part of the day, police officers used excessive force against residents involved in a land dispute, as the residents and supporters in return replied by the throwing of stones, burning of tyres in th e middle of the main dual-carriage road that connects the township of time.

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She propounded that individuals often occupy vacant land without legal authority, leaving rightful owners trapped in lengthy court battles that are both costly and slow.

The former Liberian leader also challenged owners of abandoned properties, particularly in prime urban locations, to either develop or dispose of them instead of allowing them to deteriorate and become sources of conflict.

"Develop it or sell it. There are times when disruptive policies are necessary if Liberia is to effectively tackle its land management crisis and transform its cities," stated the former Liberian leader.

More Concerns Over Growing Land Disputes

Saturday's dispute has reinforced concerns that unresolved land ownership disputes continue to pose one of Liberia's most volatile social and legal challenges. Community members and observers say recurring conflicts over land are exposing weaknesses in the country's land administration system and dispute resolution mechanisms.

In the aftermath of the Battery Factory incident, citizens are now calling for a transparent and independent investigation into allegations that police used excessive force against residents.

"Land disputes should be resolved through the rule of law, respect for human rights and peaceful engagement not excessive force," a passerby during the fracas expressed concern, further urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation, hold anyone responsible for misconduct accountable, and ensure that the rights and safety of all citizens are protected."

Police Action Condemned

Also speaking to this paper, an eyewitness only identified as Simpson Teah, decried the manner and form in which Liberian citizens are being treated by their own government whenever there is a land conflict of such nature.

While admitted that the issue of ownership cannot be swept under the carpet, Teah emphasized that justice, accountability, and respect for human dignity should be essential to maintaining public confidence in Liberia's security institutions.

"No citizen should face violence while seeking justice over land rights. The government should hold any officer found responsible for misconduct while ensuring a peaceful and lawful resolution accountable. This is unfair for our people, especially in a case of a land that has lied for almost 30 to 35 years without any show of ownership. Our people can't be living in peace and then out of a sudden, someone comes and says I own the entire parcel of land from here to Red Light and we see our government sits there and allow these kinds of maltreatment."

Authorities of the Liberia National Police has not issued an official over claims of police brutality during the incident and the weight of the damage incurred.

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LNP Discloses Injury of One Officer

When contacted, the Spokesman of the LNP, Mr. Sam Collins said he could not delve deeper into the situation because it's a legal matter that is before the court.

Collin however promised to release full detail of the incident, but in the meantime disclosed that one officer sustained serious injury during the dispute.

Way Forward

The Battery Factory incident being just of many across Liberia especially within Monrovia and suburbs, is expected ignite the national conversation on land governance and urban planning, especially cuing from the warning of former President Johnson-Sirleaf months back - a warning that craves the need for comprehensive land reforms, faster dispute resolution mechanisms, and policing that respects the constitutional rights and human dignity of all Liberians.