South Africa: Health Questionnaire for Travelers From DR Congo, Uganda

20 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Health has announced that people travelling to South Africa from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will have to complete a health questionnaire before travelling, due to the Ebola virus outbreak.

More than 2 000 confirmed cases and 800 deaths resulting from the virus have been reported since the outbreak in May.

"Due to the current EVD [Ebola Virus Disease] outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, everyone travelling to South Africa from the DRC and Uganda is required to complete a Travel Health Questionnaire (THQ).

"The THQ can be completed up to 24 hours before travel to South Africa to facilitate smooth processing upon arrival," the department said on social media.

The questionnaire can be found at https://porthealth.dhmis.org/travel/.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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