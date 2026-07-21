West Africa: Nigeria Hails Ecowas Backing for African Atlantic Gas Pipeline

Nigeria has welcomed ECOWAS' endorsement of the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project, describing the signing of the intergovernmental agreement as a major step towards regional energy security, economic integration and industrial development.

Nigeria has welcomed the unanimous endorsement of the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project by member-states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), describing the signing of the intergovernmental agreement as a major step towards regional energy security, economic integration, and industrialisation.

The endorsement followed the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during the 69th Ordinary Session in Lungi, Sierra Leone, on Sunday.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who was part of the delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the agreement as a defining milestone. Mr Ekpo noted that the project--also known as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline--has transitioned from conception to implementation, reflecting West African leaders' commitment to one of the continent's most strategic energy infrastructure initiatives.

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"For Nigeria, this is particularly important because we hold approximately 215.19 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, the largest in Africa. We see gas as a central pillar of our economic transformation, industrialisation, and energy security strategy," Mr Ekpo said.

"This agreement gives further momentum to our ambition to move from being merely a gas-rich country to becoming a gas-powered economy and a dependable regional and global energy partner."

The project, estimated at $25 billion (approximately ₦40 trillion), is a proposed 6,900-kilometre offshore and onshore pipeline. It is designed to transport up to 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually from Nigeria through 13 West African countries to Morocco, with an onward connection to Europe.

The minister added that the project will unlock Nigeria's natural gas resources, strengthen regional energy security, expand export opportunities, and accelerate industrialisation across the sub-region. It is expected to attract investment, create jobs, and support critical sectors including power generation, fertiliser production, and petrochemicals.

Mr Ekpo reaffirmed the Tinubu administration's commitment to expanding gas production, developing critical infrastructure, and maximising the value of Nigeria's resources through increased domestic utilisation and strategic exports.