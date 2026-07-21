South Africa: Miss World South Africa Winner Faces Identity Questions As Chidimma Saga Resurfaces

The controversy comes two years after nationality questions forced Chidimma Adetshina to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant.

Fresh debate over identity has emerged in South Africa following the coronation of Romanda Hombir as Miss World South Africa 2026.

Ms Hombir, a 27-year-old clinical audiologist from Mpumalanga, was crowned at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria. She will represent South Africa at the 75th Miss World competition scheduled from 9 August to 5 September in Vietnam.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Soon after her victory, some social media users questioned her identity, drawing comparisons with the 2024 Chidimma Adetshina controversy that dominated the country's beauty pageant scene.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant after questions were raised about her nationality. She later represented Nigeria at Miss Universe 2024, where she finished as first runner-up.

Unlike the Ms Adetshina case, however, neither the Miss World South Africa organisation nor South African authorities have questioned Ms Hombir's eligibility to compete.

Social media reactions

The pageant result has generated mixed reactions online, particularly on X, where some users claimed Ms Hombir should not represent South Africa.

Others criticised the pageant organisers and the country's Human Rights Commission, alleging, without evidence, that her victory was intended to provoke public outrage and deepen divisions.

Despite the online criticism, organisers have not suggested that Ms Hombir failed to meet the competition's eligibility requirements.

Who is Romanda Hombir?

Beyond pageantry, Ms Hombir is the founder of the Caring Purpose Foundation, a community initiative that promotes healthcare access, literacy, nutrition, mobile health screenings and skills development in underserved communities.

She is also an advocate for women's health, focusing on conditions such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and uterine fibroids.

According to her profile, she is of Swati, Zulu and German heritage.

Her Beauty With a Purpose project seeks to expand healthcare access while creating educational and economic opportunities for young people through community-based programmes and partnerships.

Ms Hombir has also said she hopes to influence global health policy through organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations.

Eligibility requirements

Under South Africa's Citizenship Act, citizenship by birth applies to individuals born in the country where at least one parent is a South African citizen. Citizenship may also be acquired through adoption by a South African citizen or permanent resident, subject to the law.

Miss World South Africa says all contestants must satisfy its citizenship requirements before they are admitted into the competition.

According to the organisation, applicants must be South African citizens aged between 17 and 27, possess a valid passport, and must never have been married or had children.

It also states that contestants are assessed on their commitment to the pageant's core value of "Beauty With a Purpose."

Below are some of the comments.

I think minority groups and politicians forget Black South Africans comprise approximately 81.4% to 82% of the country's total population. So out of so many young girls who are beautiful, able and meant to be inspired and motivated, our pageants do this? I wonder why?-- NtateBaloyi (@NtateBaloyi) July 20, 2026

It's lime they're trying to force assimilation with some standard we didn't sign up for.Who is this pers9n now? She better be Mrs. ... whatever it is. Its not on.-- Mo Love (@MoLoveekcb) July 20, 2026

I won't be surprised if lot of people working on that beautiful penguin are foreigners and need to verify lot of nonsense happen and they keep provoking. We need to disband and start afresh we can't complain with one thing every day-- Enerst Madikane (@EMadikane6102) July 20, 2026

I understand I won't know all the surnames in South Africa but who the fuck is Hombir ??? 🤔-- Lyfe (@LyfeSuperstaR) July 20, 2026

Hombir?? Nah she must return our crown 👑, clearly she's not South African 🙄-- Dlambili🇿🇦 (@masilela82) July 20, 2026

Easy solution let's have our own Ms South Africa beauty pageant with our own rules, we will have Zulu, Tswana, Venda, Pedi, Afrikaner etc first compete for Ms Zulu, Ms Venda etc. So we can truly celebrate South African beauty and culture not this nonsense.-- Code Zulu (@CodeZulu2) July 20, 2026

(Not my handwriting)The surname Hombir is most prominently associated with South African multi-heritage descent (mixed Swati, Zulu, and German ancestry), famously carried by Miss World South Africa 2026, Romanda Hombir.-- Tshepiso Lelaka (@tshepisolelakah) July 20, 2026

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South African women are part of the reason we have this problem. pic.twitter.com/2yJdQOnLZi-- Where Are They Now (@Past_2Present) July 20, 2026

This is becoming ridiculous and sad. This statement borders on ethnic cleansing and xenophobia! What does this even meaning? "Unrecognized surname"! Perhaps the NCOP or @ParliamentofRSA should look into this and conduct public hearings. It can't be business as usual!-- tmfsa🤟🏾 (@tmfsa) July 20, 2026

They are deliberately provoking us . Not sure why. But nje this was done on purpose to spark outrage.-- Zanele Ndlovu (@ZaneleNdloz9eq) July 20, 2026

This time they held their Pageant in private. Because they knew something was fishy. Siya jwaelwa la.-- True Patriot 🇿🇦 (@Mphostyli) July 20, 2026

This is being done deliberately to manufacture outrage for civil war.-- Political Sphere (@political_spher) July 20, 2026