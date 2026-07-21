Nigeria: 'Old Videos, False News' - Annie Macaulay Denies Reuniting With 2Baba

Annie Macaulay urged fans not to believe unverified social media claims.

Actress Annie Macaulay has dismissed viral claims that she has reconciled with her former husband, the Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, describing the reports as false.

The actress addressed the speculation on Monday through a series of posts on her Instagram Stories after old videos of her and 2Baba resurfaced online, fuelling rumours that they had rekindled their relationship.

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The speculation gained momentum after an unverified post circulated on X, claiming that Annie had admitted to finding her way back to the singer after allegedly being "misled".

Reacting, Annie said the videos being circulated were old and deliberately recycled to spread misinformation.

"Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In another post, the actress urged the public not to believe everything shared on social media, warning that many people often fall victim to misinformation without verifying facts. Rumours

The reunion rumours surfaced months after Annie and 2Baba ended one of Nigeria's most closely followed celebrity marriages.

Neither Annie nor 2Baba has publicly indicated any intention to reconcile since their separation.

Annie and 2Baba's relationship spanned more than two decades. They welcomed two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, before formalising their union with a traditional wedding in February 2013 and a white wedding in Dubai the following month.

Throughout their marriage, Annie often spoke publicly about the challenges of being married to one of Africa's biggest music stars. Their relationship also featured prominently on the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African.

In January 2025, 2Baba announced that they had separated and that divorce proceedings had begun, ending months of speculation about their marriage.

Following the separation, the singer moved on with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru. The couple was traditionally married in July 2025 and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November 2025.