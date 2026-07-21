Nigeria: Liberia, Nigeria Deepen Economic Partnership to Unlock New Investment Opportunities

Liberia and Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening private sector collaboration, as policymakers, business leaders and investors converged in Lagos for the Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum.

Organised by the Government of the Republic of Liberia through the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria and the Office of the Honorary Consul General of Liberia in Lagos, the Forum provided a strategic platform for advancing economic cooperation between the two West African nations under the theme, "Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity: Strengthening Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Partnership."

Against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and growing calls for deeper intra-African economic integration, participants highlighted the importance of moving beyond diplomatic relations to building stronger commercial partnerships capable of driving industrialisation, job creation and sustainable economic growth across the region.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Managing Director of the Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board, Mr Joseph Umar, described regional collaboration as essential to unlocking Africa's economic potential.

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Umar noted that stronger partnerships between African economies would not only stimulate trade and investment but also improve regional competitiveness, enhance value chain development and create new opportunities for businesses across the continent.

Representatives of the Government of Liberia highlighted the country's ongoing economic reforms and investment opportunities, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to building a transparent, investor-friendly environment that supports sustainable economic transformation and shared prosperity.

Speaking, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Liberia in Lagos, Mr Dapo Akionsun SAN, said: "Let this inaugural forum mark a new chapter: from goodwill to goods moving across our borders; from friendship to financing; from conversations to contracts; and from promises to projects that create jobs and improve lives ".