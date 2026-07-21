Nigeria: Alleged Visa Racketeering - Immigration CG Not Under Investigation - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that it is investigating the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, over alleged visa racketeering.

Spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, made the denial in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Oyewale described the reports of alleged investigation of the CG together with some officers on visa racketeering as false.

"The commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the CG Immigration.

"There are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court.

"Further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future.

"However, the Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations," he said.

He enjoined the media to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts.

(NAN)