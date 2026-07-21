Nigeria: Alleged Visa Racketeering - Immigration CG Not Under Investigation - EFCC

20 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports that it is investigating the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, over alleged visa racketeering.

Spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, made the denial in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Oyewale described the reports of alleged investigation of the CG together with some officers on visa racketeering as false.

"The commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the CG Immigration.

"There are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court.

"Further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future.

"However, the Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations," he said.

He enjoined the media to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.