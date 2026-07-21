Nigeria: NAFDAC Intercepts Two Tankers Meant for Edible Vegetable Oil Conveying Diesel in Lagos

He said the agency's investigation revealed that the two tankers, meant exclusively for edible vegetable oil, had been loaded with diesel in violation of food safety regulations.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted two tankers designated to transport edible vegetable oil after they were found carrying Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the agency's Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade, described the incident as a serious breach of food safety regulations and a potential threat to public health.

Mr Iluyomade said the discovery was made during a recent enforcement operation in Lagos.

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He said the agency investigation revealed that the two tankers, meant exclusively for edible vegetable oil, had been loaded with diesel in violation of food safety regulations.

The director said the manager claimed ignorance of the colour-coding requirements for edible oil tankers and that the vehicles had previously been used only to transport diesel.

Mr Iluyomade said the two tankers and their drivers had been taken into custody, while investigations were ongoing to determine the full extent of the violation and ensure appropriate regulatory action.

"Vegetable oil has nothing to do with petrol or petroleum products, and that is why we are very particular about it," he said.

"Any tanker designated for edible vegetable oil must be dedicated exclusively to that purpose, which is in line with international best practices for food safety.

The director assured the public that NAFDAC would intensify its enforcement and ensure additional vigilance to prevent a recurrence of such violations.

Mr Iluyomade, who is also the chairman of the National Taskforce, urged operators in the sector to comply with established safety and regulatory requirements.

The agency also appealed to members of the public to support its enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide.

(NAN)