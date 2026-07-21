Egypt, Nigeria Deepen Push for African Solutions to Continental Challenges

Abuja — Egypt has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria to develop African-led solutions to the continent's challenges and promote a fairer global order that reflects Africa's aspirations.

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohammed Fouad, made the commitment in Abuja at a ceremony organised by the Egyptian Embassy to commemorate the 74th anniversary of Egypt's July 23, 1952 Revolution.

Fouad described the revolution as a defining moment in Egypt's modern history, saying it restored the country's dignity, independence and hope, while continuing to inspire its commitment to sovereignty, social justice and national development.

He said Egypt and Nigeria, as two pillars of African diplomacy, had a shared responsibility to champion African unity, sovereignty and multilateralism.

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"Egypt and Nigeria are pillars of African diplomacy. Together we champion African unity, sovereignty and multilateralism.

"We advocate African solutions to African problems and a fairer global order that reflects Africa's aspirations.

"By coordinating our positions in regional organisations, we amplify Africa's voice on development finance, peacekeeping, climate justice and in shaping policies that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens," he said.

The ambassador noted that the two countries had recorded 65 years of formal diplomatic relations since shortly after Nigeria's independence in 1960, describing the milestone as a reflection of a relationship that had grown beyond official government-to-government ties.

He said the relationship had been strengthened by people-to-people exchanges, noting that more than 10,000 Nigerian students were currently studying in Egyptian universities.

According to him, the educational exchanges are helping to produce a new generation of leaders capable of strengthening relations between the two societies.

Fouad added that tourism, business and academic exchanges between both countries had continued to intensify, creating a solid foundation for deeper cooperation.

"At a time of global uncertainty, Egypt and Nigeria recognise the importance of redefining and deepening our partnership to address shared challenges," he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Amb. Omar Ahmed, congratulated the government and people of Egypt on the milestone in the countries' diplomatic relations.

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She described Nigeria-Egypt relations as a pivotal partnership between two of Africa's largest and most influential economies.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt by exploring new channels for investment and innovation in support of Nigeria's Renewed Hope Agenda and Egypt's strategic development goals.

"Nigeria is dedicated to strengthening its bilateral relations with Egypt, actively seeking new channels for investment and innovation that support both our Renewed Hope Agenda and Egypt's Strategic Development Goals.

"By harnessing our collective resources and dynamic youth population, we are poised to foster a more prosperous, stable and secure Africa," she said.

The minister also commended the continued support by both countries for each other's positions on the international stage, describing their partnership for African development as a key vehicle for advancing the continent's progress.

She said Nigeria and Egypt remained committed to preventing conflicts in Africa, restructuring United Nations institutions, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and pursuing the peaceful resolution of the Arab-Israeli crisis without interference in the domestic affairs of other states