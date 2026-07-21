Liberia: VP Koung Launches Modern Nurses' Quarters Project in Nimba County

KPALAH TOWN — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., has broken ground for the construction of a modern six-bedroom nurses' quarters in Kpalah Town, Leeweypea Mah Administrative District, Nimba County Electoral District #8.

The initiative, hailed by local officials and residents, underscores the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening Liberia's healthcare sector, particularly in underserved rural communities.

Slated to provide dignified accommodation for medical staff at the Kpalah Community Clinic, the facility is expected to boost healthcare workers' morale and elevate service delivery for the people of the district.

Chief of Office Staff Prince Menkalo Gbieu, standing in for Vice President Koung, described the project as a cornerstone in the Boakai-Koung Administration's push to expand critical public infrastructure nationwide.

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Mr. Gbieu noted that the administration recognizes the vital role healthcare workers play in safeguarding citizens' lives and remains dedicated to creating a conducive working environment for them.

He explained that upon completion, the six-bedroom facility will accommodate medical personnel serving at the Kpalah Community Clinic, allowing them to remain closer to the communities they serve.

According to him, the project demonstrates the government's determination to improve healthcare delivery while ensuring that rural health facilities are adequately supported.

"The Vice President of Liberia and your own son, Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., remains committed to working alongside citizens and community leaders in advancing development initiatives that improve the lives of our people," Mr. Gbieu said.

Beyond the symbolic groundbreaking, the Vice President extended his support to a range of community development initiatives across District #8.

He donated 100 bags of cement to kickstart construction of the nurses' quarters, signaling the administration's hands-on approach.

A further 100 bags went to the United Liberia Inland Church for its ongoing development works in Kpalah.

The Zan Glayeesounla Community School also received 100 bags of cement from the Vice President, fueling efforts to broaden educational opportunities in the area.

To strengthen local governance, a brand-new motorbike was presented to District Commissioner Hon. Moore Barpea.

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Youth empowerment was not left behind as Hon. Koung provided four sets of football jerseys and four footballs to the catchment communities served by the clinic.

Mr. Gbieu emphasized that these donations are a testament to the Vice President's resolve to champion development at the grassroots, in gratitude for local support.

He noted that the interventions complement the tireless advocacy of District #8's own Representative Saye Sylvester Mianah and Senator Nyan Twayen, who remain vocal for community advancement.

District Health Officer Cooper Karnue, Commissioner Barpea, and other local leaders praised the projects as timely interventions, pledging their cooperation for future development.

They voiced optimism that the combined projects will uplift healthcare, education, sports, and the overall well-being of the district's residents.

The event, marked by broad community participation, reaffirms the Boakai-Koung Administration's pledge to inclusive national development and equitable service delivery for rural Liberian communities.