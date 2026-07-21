Liberia: CDC Alleges Assassination Plot

Monrovia — The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman of being responsible for what the party describes as a deliberate assassination attempt against STAND Lead Campaigner Mulbah K. Morlu Jr.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the CDC National Executive Committee alleged that the placement of an armed individual at what it described as a peaceful STAND protest on July 17 could not be dismissed as a coincidence, poor judgment, or an isolated security lapse.

The party claimed that the armed individual appeared to be part of what it termed a "parallel death squad" allegedly operating under the authority of Inspector General Coleman, posing a direct threat to Morlu and other peaceful citizens.

The CDC's accusations follow an incident in which an armed person was reportedly identified and disarmed during the protest. The party alleged that, rather than explaining how an armed individual entered the demonstration, Coleman shifted blame by accusing STAND of distributing weapons.

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The party further claimed that after Morlu voluntarily surrendered to the court sheriff, police officers in riot gear were deployed to his residence and an arrest was ordered.

The CDC described the events as evidence of a coordinated operation rather than a legitimate law enforcement action, accusing Coleman of planting an armed person at the protest, falsely accusing organizers, and targeting Morlu.

The opposition party also referenced a March 31, 2026 incident in Wrotto Town involving Representative Frank Saah Foko Jr., alleging that it reflected a broader pattern of what it called attempts against perceived opposition figures.

The CDC held Inspector General Coleman personally responsible for any harm that may come to Morlu while he remains in state custody. The party also alleged that Coleman was acting on behalf of the Boakai-Koung administration, with its knowledge and support.

The party demanded Morlu's immediate release and protection, an independent investigation into the armed individual's presence at the protest, and the dismissal of Coleman and any officials it believes authorized or supported the alleged operation.

The CDC also condemned what it described as police violence against citizens around the Battery Factory community along the Japan Freeway, accusing security forces of using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

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The party criticized what it called a contrast between government actions against protesters and opposition figures while citizens continue to demand accountability over the unresolved US$19 million cocaine trafficking case.

"The CDC will not remain silent while state security institutions are used to threaten lives, suppress peaceful dissent, and criminalize political opposition," the statement said, warning that the party would intervene if circumstances required it in defense of constitutional governance.

The CDC emphasized that the presence of an armed individual at a peaceful protest, if proven, would represent a serious security breach, and argued that arresting the person allegedly targeted does not erase the alleged wrongdoing.