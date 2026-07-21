Liberia: Judge Feika Rules in Tweah Acquittal Case Today

The acquittal of former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. was expected to mark the conclusion of Liberia's most closely watched corruption trial. Instead, it has opened a new legal battle that could redefine the limits of jury accountability and judicial oversight in the country.

Presiding Judge Ousman Feika of Criminal Court "C" is expected to rule today on whether the May 8 acquittal that cleared Tweah of allegations involving the alleged theft of more than US$6.2 million and L$1 billion was compromised by jury misconduct.

The decision could establish a major precedent for future criminal trials in Liberia, particularly cases involving allegations of economic sabotage, corruption, and other high-profile offenses.

The ruling follows a decision by the Supreme Court of Liberia allowing Judge Feika to proceed with a rare post-verdict investigation after rejecting an effort by Tweah's defense team to halt the proceedings.

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Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba declined to issue a writ of prohibition requested by Tweah's lawyers, who argued that Criminal Court "C" had lost jurisdiction after the jury was discharged.

Justice Kaba lifted the stay order previously placed on the proceedings and instructed Judge Feika to continue the inquiry in open court.

At the center of the investigation are sworn affidavits from three of the 15 jurors who served on the panel that heard the case.

In their statements, the jurors alleged serious violations of sequestration rules, including access to mobile phones, attendance at social gatherings while the trial was ongoing, and unauthorized communication with individuals outside the jury during and after deliberations.

The allegations have raised questions about whether the jury's final decisions were reached solely on the evidence presented in court.

On May 8, a 12-member jury delivered a dramatic split verdict in the economic sabotage case.

Tweah and former Financial Intelligence Agency Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper were acquitted of all charges, including economic sabotage, theft of property, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation.

They were discharged unconditionally.

On the same day, from the same deliberation room, the same jury convicted former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh and former Solicitor General Cllr. Nyanti Tuan on selected counts, while former FIA Director General Stanley Ford received a mixed verdict.

That contrast -- one jury panel producing both acquittals and convictions during the same deliberation process -- has become the central issue in the ongoing inquiry.

"If misconduct is established, three legal shockwaves will follow immediately," a senior Supreme Court litigator familiar with the case told this newspaper.

The first consequence concerns Tweah's acquittal.

Under Article 21(h) of the Liberian Constitution, an acquitted defendant is protected from double jeopardy. Even if the court determines that jury misconduct occurred, the acquittal itself cannot simply be overturned.

Instead, legal observers say the court's focus would shift from the verdict to the conduct of the jurors involved.

Legal sources indicate that Judge Feika could initiate summary contempt proceedings against jurors found to have violated their oath and make referrals to the Ministry of Justice for possible criminal prosecution, including allegations related to obstruction of justice or jury tampering.

Under Liberian law, jurors are required to base their decisions exclusively on evidence presented during trial and must remain insulated from outside influence throughout the proceedings. Any breach of that duty is considered a serious threat to the administration of justice.

The court has already indicated that it may pursue a broad evidentiary review, including examination of CCTV footage from the Temple of Justice, review of phone records, testimony from judicial officers who supervised the jury, and requests to the Liberia Telecommunications Authority for communication logs.

Judicial observers say the investigation highlights an important legal distinction: the finality of a verdict does not necessarily prevent a court from exercising its inherent authority to protect the integrity of its own proceedings.

However, the outcome could also have significant implications for those who were convicted.

Lawyers representing Karmoh, Tuan, and Ford are expected to seek a new trial if Judge Feika determines that jury misconduct occurred.

Their argument would be that if the same jury panel that acquitted Tweah was compromised, then the convictions issued by that same panel during the same deliberation process may also be constitutionally unreliable.

Unlike Tweah, who cannot be retried because of constitutional protections against double jeopardy, the convicted defendants could argue that their right to an impartial jury was violated.

Such a finding could provide grounds for the Supreme Court, during an appeal, to overturn the convictions and order a retrial before a new jury.

The issue presents a legal question Liberia's courts have rarely confronted: whether a single compromised deliberation process can produce an acquittal that remains protected while also producing convictions that may be subject to reversal.

A senior legal practitioner described the broader significance of the case as extending beyond the individuals involved.

"The third and most enduring consequence has nothing to do with Tweah, Cooper, or Karmoh. It is about the future," the lawyer said.

The case has placed Liberia's judiciary before a constitutional question: Does a Circuit Court retain authority to investigate jurors after a verdict has been delivered and the jury discharged?

Supporters of the inquiry argue that courts must maintain the power to protect the integrity of their proceedings. Critics, however, warn that post-verdict investigations could undermine the finality of jury decisions and create opportunities for political interference in unpopular acquittals.

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A written finding of misconduct by Judge Feika could establish that Liberian criminal courts retain supervisory authority over jury conduct even after a verdict has been delivered and an acquittal has become constitutionally protected.

Court insiders say the Judiciary is already considering possible reforms to jury management procedures, particularly in major corruption and capital cases.

Potential measures could include stricter restrictions on juror access to electronic devices, enhanced monitoring of jury quarters, stronger enforcement of isolation procedures by law enforcement officers, and mandatory open-court hearings for future allegations of jury misconduct.

For now, Samuel Tweah's acquittal remains intact.

Even a finding of serious irregularities cannot erase the constitutional protection attached to his acquittal.

What Judge Feika's ruling will determine is not whether Tweah was guilty or innocent.

It will determine whether the process that declared him innocent was itself protected from outside influence -- and whether Liberia's jury system can maintain public confidence when ordinary citizens are entrusted with the power to decide justice in the country's most consequential trials.