Liberia: UL Adjunct Faculty Defends Maparyan

The Adjunct Faculty Association of the University of Liberia (AFAUL) has thrown its support behind University President, Dr. Layli Maparyan, rejecting a recent vote of no confidence passed by the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) and the University of Liberia Student Association (ULSA).

In a strongly worded statement signed by Acting Secretary General George S. Tengbeh, AFAUL described the no-confidence vote as "self-centered, ill-conceived, empirically unfounded, and pedagogically appalling," arguing that the action threatens ongoing reforms and could undermine institutional stability at Liberia's oldest and largest university.

The Association warned that prolonged conflict among university stakeholders could weaken governance structures, damage confidence in the institution, and disrupt what it described as a period of significant transformation under President Maparyan's leadership.

AFAUL said universities are complex intellectual environments that depend on collegiality, evidence-based engagement, shared governance, and constructive criticism rather than confrontational actions that could create administrative uncertainty.

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The adjunct faculty body cautioned that the no-confidence vote could intensify governance tensions, weaken administrative cohesion, and slow the implementation of the University's strategic development agenda.

According to AFAUL, continued institutional disputes could affect curriculum delivery, faculty morale, student retention, accreditation efforts, donor relations, and international academic partnerships.

The Association emphasized that universities must remain centers of reasoned debate, innovation, knowledge production, and human capital development.

AFAUL highlighted several initiatives undertaken under President Maparyan's administration, describing them as evidence of institutional renewal and progressive leadership.

Among the achievements cited was the regularization of the University's academic calendar, a reform the Association said has helped align the institution with international academic standards, restore instructional consistency, improve predictability for students and faculty, and strengthen the University's credibility.

The Association also praised the establishment of three doctoral (PhD) programs, describing the move as a major advancement for Liberia's higher education sector.

"This development represents a paradigm shift in the higher education landscape and positions UL as an emerging center of research excellence and postgraduate studies," AFAUL said.

The Association said the doctoral programs will strengthen the University's capacity for advanced research, policy development, and intellectual competitiveness at regional and global levels.

AFAUL also pointed to the near completion of the Solar Oasis Student Utility Park and a modern student health clinic as examples of investments aimed at improving student welfare and creating a more sustainable learning environment.

The Association credited the administration with mobilizing grants, philanthropic resources, and strategic partnerships to strengthen institutional capacity and expand educational opportunities.

It also highlighted the creation of a new Athletics Division, describing it as part of efforts to promote holistic student development beyond classroom instruction.

The adjunct faculty organization specifically commended the administration for reforms involving adjunct faculty compensation.

AFAUL said the transition from irregular and uncertain payment arrangements to a more structured installment-based system has improved financial predictability, increased faculty motivation, and supported academic continuity.

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While acknowledging existing tensions within the University community, AFAUL urged all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and collective responsibility in addressing institutional concerns.

The Association warned that prolonged disagreements could affect donor confidence, discourage potential partners, and undermine efforts to improve quality assurance, accreditation, and international collaboration.

Reaffirming its support for President Maparyan, AFAUL called on the University community to embrace constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and evidence-based advocacy.

"UL presently stands at a critical juncture of institutional transformation. This moment demands visionary leadership, collective responsibility, and enlightened engagement from all stakeholders to consolidate ongoing gains and secure the long-term advancement of the nation's foremost institution of higher learning," the Association concluded.