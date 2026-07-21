Liberia: Govt Begins Technical Scoping Mission for 2nd MCC Compact Energy Projects

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has welcomed a delegation from the United States Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) as Liberia formally begins a technical scoping mission for projects proposed under the country's second MCC Compact.

The mission, launched on Monday, July 20, 2026, is expected to assess proposed energy sector investments aimed at supporting Liberia's long-term economic transformation and strengthening infrastructure development.

During a meeting with the MCC delegation, Minister Ngafuan emphasized the critical role of the energy sector in driving economic growth, describing access to reliable and affordable electricity as a foundation for private sector development and national transformation.

He expressed the Government of Liberia's appreciation for the MCC's continued partnership and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to advancing the Compact Development process in line with MCC requirements, standards, and timelines.

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"The energy sector is central to Liberia's economic transformation," Minister Ngafuan said, stressing that improved electricity access is essential to expanding businesses, attracting investment, and creating sustainable economic opportunities.

The MCC delegation is led by Jonathan S. Saiger, Senior Operations Advisor in the MCC Department of Compact Operations, and includes technical specialists from Tetra Tech, an MCC due diligence contractor.

Speaking during the engagement, Saiger acknowledged Liberia's progress in strengthening institutions over the past decade but noted that the country now requires strategic infrastructure investments to accelerate development.

He said the technical assessment will help identify priority areas and ensure that proposed projects under the second MCC Compact are aligned with Liberia's development needs and MCC investment standards.

The scoping mission will run from July 20 to July 28, 2026, and will include technical assessments and field visits to proposed energy project sites and priority transmission corridors across eight counties.

The delegation is expected to visit areas in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Bomi, Margibi, Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties as part of efforts to evaluate infrastructure requirements and project feasibility.

The second MCC Compact development process represents a major opportunity for Liberia to secure significant investments aimed at addressing critical infrastructure challenges, particularly in the energy sector, while supporting inclusive economic growth and private sector expansion.