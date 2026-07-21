Liberia: Kromah Commended for Decades of Service to Liberia's Security and Peacebuilding Efforts

Veteran Liberian security official Col. Alhaji Abraham Kromah has been recognized for decades of dedicated service to Liberia, with international development and humanitarian expert Stephen S. Ngafuan describing him as a key figure whose leadership has contributed to national security, peacebuilding, and institutional development.

Ngafuan, an expert in project management, logistics, and disaster response, praised Col. Kromah's longstanding commitment to public service, highlighting his role in strengthening Liberia's security institutions, promoting the rule of law, and supporting the country's post-war recovery efforts.

"Col. Abraham Kromah's career reflects unwavering dedication to Liberia's peace and stability. His contributions to strengthening national security institutions and protecting citizens have made him an important figure in Liberia's peacebuilding journey," Ngafuan said.

He added that Kromah's extensive experience demonstrates the importance of professional leadership in maintaining national stability and building resilient institutions capable of responding to evolving security challenges.

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Over several decades, Col. Kromah has held senior positions within Liberia's security sector, earning recognition for his leadership during periods of national uncertainty, institutional transition, and post-conflict reconstruction.

He began his career with the Liberia National Police (LNP), where he developed a reputation as a disciplined operational commander involved in security operations focused on restoring public order, protecting lives and property, and maintaining stability during challenging periods.

His ability to make critical decisions under pressure, combined with his commitment to professional policing, earned him respect among colleagues, security stakeholders, and community leaders.

Beyond operational duties, Kromah later served as Chief of Office Staff, where he contributed to strengthening administrative systems, improving coordination, and supporting institutional reforms within Liberia's security sector.

Ngafuan said one of Kromah's most significant contributions has been his emphasis on institution-building, noting that lasting peace depends not only on security operations but also on strong, accountable, and effective institutions.

"Peace is sustained not only through security operations but also through strong institutions. Leaders like Col. Kromah have contributed to building structures capable of responding to national security challenges while supporting democratic governance," Ngafuan said.

Col. Kromah also served as Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), where he led efforts to strengthen Liberia's response to illicit drug trafficking and organized crime.

During his tenure, the agency expanded intelligence operations, strengthened cooperation with regional and international law enforcement partners, and intensified efforts against narcotics trafficking networks.

His leadership came at a time when Liberia was increasingly confronted with concerns over the impact of illegal drugs on young people, communities, and national development.

Supporters credit his administration with reinforcing Liberia's efforts to combat transnational crime through improved enforcement strategies and coordinated security interventions.

Ngafuan said Kromah's contributions extend beyond traditional law enforcement, describing him as a public servant whose work has supported Liberia's broader peace and development agenda.

He emphasized that maintaining peace requires experienced leaders who can balance security responsibilities with community engagement, respect for human rights, and institutional integrity.

"Liberia's progress since the end of its civil conflict has depended on dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to preserve peace and strengthen public institutions. Col. Kromah's service reflects that commitment," Ngafuan said.

According to Ngafuan, Kromah's leadership has inspired confidence among citizens and demonstrated the importance of discipline, integrity, and accountability in public service.

Many young Liberians pursuing careers in law enforcement and public administration regard him as a role model whose career represents professionalism, patriotism, and commitment to national duty.

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Throughout his years of service, Kromah has mentored younger security officers while promoting ethical leadership, respect for human rights, and institutional excellence.

Supporters believe his investment in developing future security professionals will continue to influence Liberia's security sector for years to come.

Although he has served in several senior positions, Col. Kromah remains engaged in national security discussions through advisory roles and strategic assignments, drawing on his experience in security management, public safety, and institutional development.

Reflecting on his philosophy of service, Kromah has consistently emphasized that protecting citizens and defending their rights remain the fundamental responsibilities of every security institution.

"Security is never a passive state; it is an active, sacred promise. Every Liberian, regardless of status or region, deserves to live in an environment defined by peace, protected by justice, and fueled by hope. My life's mission has been to keep that promise," Kromah said.