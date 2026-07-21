Liberia: JFK Medical Center Nursing Director Joana Joekai Resigns

Mrs. Joana Domingo Joekai, MSN, BSN, RN, has resigned as Director of Nursing Services at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC), ending nearly two years of leadership during which she spearheaded reforms aimed at strengthening nursing practice, improving professional standards, and enhancing patient care across Liberia's three national referral hospitals.

According to her resignation letter, Mrs. Joekai's resignation will take effect on August 25, 2026.

In the letter, she said her decision followed what she described as a prolonged period of administrative actions that made it impossible for her to continue serving effectively, despite being cleared by the Liberia National Police of allegations made against her.

Mrs. Joekai said she leaves office with her integrity intact, her professional reputation preserved, and her commitment to healthcare service stronger than ever.

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"My decision comes after careful reflection and consideration of recent events that have affected my ability to effectively discharge my responsibilities," she wrote. "I remain proud of the work accomplished during my tenure."

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than two decades of clinical and leadership experience in the United States, Mrs. Joekai returned to Liberia with the goal of helping strengthen the country's healthcare system.

Holding a Master of Science degree in Nurse Executive Leadership and several advanced professional certifications, she left behind an established international career to bring her expertise in nursing administration, healthcare management, and institutional leadership to Liberia.

During her tenure, Mrs. Joekai supervised nursing services at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, the E.S. Grant Mental Health Hospital, and the Maternity Hospital. She led reforms aimed at strengthening nursing leadership, improving clinical supervision, expanding professional development opportunities, and enhancing patient safety and quality of care.

Working closely with nurses, physicians, hospital administrators, and development partners, she championed initiatives focused on workforce accountability, continuing professional education, quality assurance, and improved clinical standards.

Healthcare professionals who worked with her say she also prioritized mentorship, staff development, and strengthening institutional systems designed to improve patient outcomes and overall healthcare delivery.

Mrs. Joekai said her relationship with the institution changed following allegations that she announced confirmed Ebola-positive cases in Liberia during an Ebola preparedness training exercise.

She rejected the allegation as false and said she fully cooperated with an investigation conducted by the Liberia National Police.

According to Mrs. Joekai, investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing. She said she subsequently submitted the official clearance report and requested reinstatement but did not receive the response or restoration to her position that she had expected.

She further disclosed that she was later informed of a decision to second her from her position, a move she formally challenged through the appropriate administrative channels.

According to Mrs. Joekai, those events ultimately convinced her that resignation was the most appropriate course of action.

Despite expressing disappointment over the circumstances surrounding her departure, she said she has chosen to leave with dignity and respect for Liberia and its public institutions.

Mrs. Joekai stressed that her resignation should not be interpreted as a loss of confidence in the Government of Liberia or President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's development agenda.

Instead, she reaffirmed her support for the President's efforts to strengthen governance, improve public service delivery, expand opportunities for qualified Liberians, and build stronger public institutions capable of delivering quality services to citizens.

She also expressed appreciation for the confidence President Boakai has placed in her husband, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., Director General of the Civil Service Agency.

Mrs. Joekai praised his commitment to public service, describing his work as an expression of patriotism, integrity, and dedication to national transformation.

She added that she and her family remain steadfast in supporting his efforts to strengthen Liberia's public sector and advance the government's broader reform agenda.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Joekai has earned recognition from colleagues and healthcare professionals for her professionalism, compassion, mentorship, and commitment to excellence in nursing leadership.

Supporters say her contributions extended beyond administration to include capacity building, patient advocacy, professional mentoring, and efforts to elevate the standards and professional identity of Liberia's nursing workforce.

Her resignation has sparked discussion within Liberia's healthcare community, with many observers highlighting both the value of experienced Liberian professionals returning from the diaspora and the challenges they may encounter while serving in public institutions.

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Several healthcare professionals said her experience reflects the broader opportunities and obstacles facing diaspora experts seeking to contribute to national development through public service.

As she prepares for the next chapter of her professional career, Mrs. Joekai said her passion for healthcare leadership, nursing excellence, and public service remains unwavering.

She pledged to continue supporting initiatives that strengthen healthcare systems, advance nursing practice, and improve the quality of patient care wherever her expertise is needed.

Mrs. Joekai concluded her resignation by expressing gratitude to nurses, physicians, healthcare workers, patients, and the many Liberians with whom she worked during her tenure. She also wished the John F. Kennedy Medical Center continued success in fulfilling its national responsibility of providing quality healthcare services.

Her departure marks the end of an important chapter in Liberia's nursing leadership. While opinions surrounding the circumstances of her resignation may differ, many within the healthcare sector believe her contributions to institutional development, professional excellence, and nursing reform will have a lasting impact on the country's health system.