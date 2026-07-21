Liberia: 'Ubcaa Resource Center Can Transform the Future of Bong County,' - Dr. Urey Pledges Epa's Support for Diaspora Project

Gbarnga — The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, has pledged the EPA's full institutional support to the proposed US$250,000 UBCAA Bong County Resource Center.

Dr. Yarkpawolo made the commitment on Saturday, July 18, 2026, when he delivered the keynote statement during the 2026 Convention of the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) at the organization's Resource Center in Gbarnga.

The convention brought together UBCAA leaders, county officials, traditional leaders, youth representatives and participants joining virtually from across the diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yarkpawolo praised the leadership of UBCAA President Joe Caimon and his administration for shifting the organization's focus beyond annual conventions abroad to tangible development initiatives that directly benefit residents of Bong County.

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According to him, the proposed Resource Center represents a practical demonstration of the diaspora's commitment to giving back and investing in future generations.

He noted that the facility has the potential to become one of the county's most important centers for innovation and human capital development by providing training opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, environmental management, financial literacy and business development while connecting local youth with professionals living abroad.

Dr. Yarkpawolo further emphasized that the Center could serve as a bridge linking ambitious young Liberians with scholarships, employment opportunities, investors and mentors from around the world, thereby creating a lasting platform for economic empowerment and community transformation.

"The proposed UBCAA Resource Center is not simply another construction project. It represents hope, opportunity and a bridge between Bong County and its sons and daughters living across the Americas. When completed, it will nurture ideas, develop skills, create businesses and prepare a new generation of leaders capable of transforming our communities through knowledge, innovation and responsible leadership," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared.

The EPA Executive Director also used the occasion to outline what he described as significant institutional reforms undertaken since assuming leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency.

He recalled that when the current administration inherited the EPA, the institution operated from rented facilities and struggled with inadequate infrastructure, limited technical capacity and insufficient regulatory resources. However, he said the Agency has since secured a permanent headquarters by purchasing the property housing its national offices and modern environmental laboratory, marking a major milestone in strengthening Liberia's environmental governance.

Dr. Yarkpawolo explained that the newly acquired facility now houses modern offices, conference rooms, a Geographic Information Systems laboratory, a library, a 60-kilowatt solar energy system and specialized laboratories capable of supporting scientific research and environmental monitoring throughout the country.

He also disclosed that the EPA recently commissioned an advanced elemental analyzer valued at approximately €100,000, obtained through support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which will significantly improve Liberia's scientific capacity.

"For many years Liberia lacked sophisticated scientific equipment to conduct advanced environmental analysis. Today, we possess technology capable of analyzing soil, water, vegetation, sediments and carbon stored in forests and mangroves. This investment strengthens national decision-making and provides valuable services to universities, researchers, farmers, industries and government institutions," he said.

Turning attention to Bong County, Dr. Yarkpawolo announced another major EPA investment, revealing that the Agency has purchased three acres of land in Gbarnga for the construction of a regional headquarters and a state-of-the-art environmental laboratory.

According to him, decentralizing EPA operations will bring environmental regulation, scientific research and technical services closer to Bong County and neighboring counties while stimulating local economic activity through employment and business opportunities.

He stressed that beyond environmental oversight, the regional office will generate jobs for scientists, laboratory technicians, inspectors, administrative personnel, maintenance workers, contractors, transport operators, vendors and numerous local service providers.

"Development should not remain concentrated in Monrovia. By establishing a regional EPA headquarters here in Gbarnga, we are ensuring that scientific research, environmental protection and regulatory services become more accessible to communities in central Liberia while creating meaningful employment and stimulating local businesses," Dr. Yarkpawolo emphasized.

The EPA Executive Director also assured UBCAA that the Agency would facilitate the environmental permitting process for the Resource Center once all statutory requirements are met.

He explained that environmental compliance should not be viewed as an obstacle but as a safeguard that guarantees infrastructure projects are developed responsibly, safely and sustainably for future generations.

Dr. Yarkpawolo pledged that the EPA would provide technical guidance throughout the permitting process to ensure the project proceeds efficiently without compromising environmental standards.

"The EPA stands ready to work with UBCAA every step of the way. Once the environmental requirements are fully satisfied, I will ensure that the application receives the necessary institutional attention because this project deserves to move forward as an environmentally responsible investment that will serve Bong County for generations to come," he assured.

Speaking directly to the youth, Dr. Yarkpawolo encouraged them to reject hopelessness and instead pursue education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He urged young people not to rely solely on government employment but to identify challenges within their communities and create businesses capable of solving real problems while generating jobs and improving livelihoods.

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According to him, Bong County's future depends on a generation willing to embrace science, agriculture, environmental stewardship, technology and ethical public service as pathways toward sustainable development.

He stressed that the proposed Resource Center should become a launching pad where young people acquire practical skills, develop business ideas and build partnerships that can compete nationally and internationally.

"Your circumstances today do not define your future. Learn practical skills, sharpen your talents, build meaningful partnerships and never underestimate the power of innovation. Liberia needs entrepreneurs, environmental experts, scientists, ethical leaders and problem-solvers who are prepared to create opportunities instead of waiting for opportunities to come to them," Dr. Yarkpawolo challenged the youth.

In a symbolic demonstration of his commitment to the organization, Dr. Yarkpawolo announced that after previously affiliating with the Minnesota Chapter of UBCAA while residing in the United States, he is now officially joining the Liberian Chapter. He also pledged US$500 in financial support--US$300 toward the chapter's contribution and an additional US$200 in his personal capacity.

He expressed hope that relationships strengthened during the 2026 UBCAA Convention would translate into expanded training opportunities, scholarships, business partnerships, investments and employment initiatives capable of transforming the lives of young people throughout Bong County and beyond.