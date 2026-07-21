Liberia: VP Koung Breaks Ground for Nurses' Quarters, Donates Materials and Supplies to Nimba County Communities

Nimba County — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on Saturday, July 18 led a ceremonial groundbreaking for a modern six-bedroom nurses' quarters next to the Kpalah Community Clinic, a project local officials say will strengthen healthcare delivery and improve living conditions for health workers serving the area.

Community members, clergy, teachers, health staff and district leaders gathered at the clinic compound to witness the start of the construction.

The crowd included District Health Officer, Cooper Karnue, Leeweypea Mah District Commissioner, Moore Barpea, representatives from local churches and schools and other civic leaders.

Colorful church banners and the excited chatter of children framed the event, while a small brass band played intermittently and local pastors led a site blessing.

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Speaking for the Vice President, Chief of Office Staff Prince Menkalo Gbieu said the project is part of the Boakai-Koung Administration's broader effort to strengthen rural health systems and retain frontline staff.

"The Vice President of Liberia, your own son, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr. remains committed to working alongside citizens and community leaders in advancing development initiatives that improve the lives of our people," Mr. Gbieu told the assembled crowd.

Mr. Gbieu described the nurses' quarters as a six-bedroom residence to be built to modern standards and constructed with durable materials and equipped with basic utilities and modest amenities to ensure staff comfort and safety.

He said on-site housing will allow nurses and clinic personnel to live within the community, improving response times to emergencies and supporting round-the-clock services.

"The presence of safe and nearby housing will reduce staff turnover, boost morale and allow nurses to response quickly to urgent maternal and child health needs that arise at night," District Health Officer Cooper Karnue said.

He added that closer proximity fosters better relationships between health workers and residents, which improves attendance and continuity of care.

In addition to the groundbreaking, Mr. Gbieu announced a package of donations from the Vice President to support other community needs across District Number 8.

The initial contributions include

100 bags of cement for the nurses' quarters construction in Kpalah Town.

One hundred (100) bags of cement for repairs and construction at the United Liberia Inland Church in Kpalah Township and one hundred (100) bags of cement for Zan Glayeesounla Community School.

One brand-new motorbike for District Commissioner Moore Barpea to aid official travel within the administrative district.

Four sets of football jerseys and four footballs for the four catchment communities served by the Kpalah Community Clinic.

Commissioner Moore Barpea thanked the Vice President for the motorbike, noting its practical value in traversing rugged rural tracks to reach remote communities for administrative duties and oversight of development projects.

Teachers and parents from Zan Glayeesounla Community School welcomed the cement donation, saying improved facilities will protect students from weather-related disruptions and encourage regular attendance.

Local leaders described the ceremony as a visible sign of renewed partnership between the national government and District Number 8 residents.

A village elder, speaking with a mix of relief and hope, said the groundbreaking represented more than a single building it symbolized an expectation that additional investments in roads, water and education will follow.

The ceremony included a guided tour of the clinic grounds, where attendees inspected the proposed location for the building and observed the clinic's modest patient ward and waiting area.

Pastors offered prayers of dedication before the crowd applauded as officials made the first ceremonial shovelfuls of earth.

Several residents posed for photographs beside the donated motorbike and the neatly folded football kits.

Mr. Gbieu said construction would begin immediately using the cement donations as seed material and that the government would monitor progress closely.

He emphasized a preference for engaging local contractors and laborers to create jobs and build community ownership.

"We want this to be durable, low-maintenance housing with proper plumbing and electrification included in the plans," he added.

Local health and education advocates said the project addresses pressing needs in a district still recovering from years of infrastructure shortfalls.

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They expect the nurses' quarters to reduce staff turnover, improve the clinic's capacity for maternal and pediatric care, and strengthen emergency responsiveness.

Officials noted that the Vice President's interventions complement earlier work by District Number 8 Representative Saye Sylvester Mianah and Senator Nyan Twayen, both of whom have advocated for development projects in the area.

Mr. Gbieu urged continued collaboration among elected officials, traditional leaders and civil society to sustain momentum and ensure the projects meet local needs.

Construction is scheduled to proceed in phases, beginning with site preparation and foundation work.

Officials said the first phase will prioritize the core structure and essential utilities; subsequent phases will add finishing touches and furnishings.

Local contractors will be invited to bid, and community members expressed optimism that hiring locally will provide short-term income and long-term skills development.