Liberia: Assistant Labor Minister Wolobah Champions Local Empowerment Through Support for Zorzor Communities

Zorzor — The Assistant Minister of Labour for Statistics and Research, Jackson F. Wolobah, has intensified his community development efforts in Zorzor District with a series of donations, stakeholder engagements and commitments aimed at improving public services, strengthening local institutions and expanding opportunities for residents.

The latest intervention saw the government official provide more than US$2,150 worth of materials and support to several beneficiaries across the district.

The initiative focused on improving sanitation, supporting commerce, strengthening religious institutions and engaging community organizations to identify priority development needs requiring both government and private sector attention.

Among the beneficiaries was the Zorzor City Corporation, which received a package of sanitation and operational equipment, including wheelbarrows, shovels, machetes, hand gloves and reflective safety vests. Local authorities said the materials would significantly improve ongoing efforts to maintain a cleaner city environment and enhance waste management operations.

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The outreach also extended to the Liberia Marketing Association's Zorzor Branch, where Minister Wolobah donated 10 bundles of zinc to support the rehabilitation of the district's market structure after traders appealed for assistance.

In a similar gesture, the Church of Christ received three bundles of zinc to assist with the construction of a permanent place of worship for its congregation.

Officials of the Zorzor City Council, led by Chairman Mulbah Weegie Kessellie and Mayor Yanquoi Dolo, praised the Assistant Minister for remembering his home district and investing in projects that directly benefit local residents. They encouraged other sons and daughters of Zorzor to emulate the initiative by contributing toward community development and environmental sanitation.

While expressing appreciation for the assistance, Liberia Marketing Association Zorzor District Superintendent Varbah Johnson urged public officials, including Minister Wolobah, to maintain continuous engagement with their constituents rather than limiting their presence to occasional visits.

He emphasized that sustained interaction with local communities would strengthen public confidence and contribute to long-term development ahead of future electoral cycles.

Beyond the material donations, Minister Wolobah dispatched a delegation headed by his Special Office Assistant, Jeremiah Sumo, to conduct consultations with several community-based organizations, including market women, petty traders, the administration of Zorzor Central High School, the Zorzor Motorcyclist Association and the Zorzor Mechanics Union.

The discussions centered on identifying pressing challenges confronting each group and exploring practical interventions that could improve livelihoods and expand economic opportunities.

The consultations produced recommendations aimed at strengthening vocational opportunities, improving educational support, addressing transportation challenges and enhancing collaboration between government institutions and community organizations.

Participants welcomed the engagement, describing it as an important step toward ensuring that development initiatives reflect the actual priorities of local residents.

Minister Wolobah also announced that preparations are underway for a district-wide scholarship initiative intended to expand educational opportunities for students attending public schools throughout Zorzor. According to him, the proposed program will focus on reducing the financial burden on families while encouraging academic excellence among young people whose education is often interrupted by economic hardship.

The Assistant Minister emphasized that his long-term vision extends beyond humanitarian donations, noting that sustainable development requires continuous investment in education, community institutions and youth empowerment. He said he remains committed to working with local leaders, civil society organizations and development partners to implement initiatives that create lasting social and economic benefits for the people of Zorzor District.

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The latest outreach adds to Minister Wolobah's growing record of community service since joining the Boakai administration. Previous interventions have included donations of assorted materials to the Zorzor Detachment of the Liberia National Police, assistance to the Zorzor District Health Team, support to schools within the district and a contribution of 50 bags of cement toward the construction of the Lorma Zuui Development Association Hospital.

Community members noted that the Assistant Minister's continued presence in Zorzor reflects increasing calls by national leaders for appointed officials to remain connected to their home communities. Observers said such initiatives demonstrate how public officials can complement government development efforts through targeted local interventions that address immediate community needs.